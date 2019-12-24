advertisement

If you are a Pokemon fan, chances are you will still find your way through the latest entries – Pokemon Sword and Shield – on the Switch. But if you can’t get to your Switch right now or if you hope to get the console for Christmas, there are two other Pokemon games that you can play for free now.

This week, The Pokemon Company launched two games on the Facebook Instant Games platform: Pokemon Tower Battle and Pokemon Medallion Battle. Tower Battle, available worldwide, lets players compete against each other by trying to stack the highest tower of Pokemon without knocking one of them off the platform. You can even catch Pokémon on the way and move up one level, and you can play with friends or strangers.

Medallion Battle, on the other hand, is a strategic card game that is currently only available in the Asia Pacific region. In the game, Pokemon collect, evolve and fight in medallion form as they win gym badges and expand their Pokedex. New Pokemon is introduced every month so that players can improve their card games.

advertisement

Image source: Facebook

“We are delighted to launch two new entries in the Pokémon franchise on Facebook Gaming,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of The Pokémon Company, in a press release. “By launching these games via Facebook, people around the world can experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are particularly pleased to be working with Facebook Gaming so that new audiences can enjoy Pokémon games online.”

If you want to try out Pokemon Tower Battle, you can find it by searching for it on Facebook.com or by searching the Facebook Messenger app on your mobile device and the Play button.

Image source: Facebook

advertisement