advertisement

There are not one but two bombs that are soon going to the villa of “ Love Island ” and as fans of the show know, the bombs can indeed shake the boat.

The bombs are both boys and will each be responsible for choosing a girl to pick up before the end of the week.

A source told MailOnline that they hope their arrival will lighten the mood after Ollie’s sudden departure.

“Two new boys will enter the villa this evening and will have the chance to take a girl of their choice to an appointment,” the source said.

advertisement

“So far, the Islanders have been greeted with the arrival of twins Eve and Jess, but it will be the girls who will be treated to new talents in scenes to be filmed later today.

“It is likely that the” Love Island “bosses will tease the boys’ entrance at the end of Wednesday’s show and the viewers will correctly meet the newbies on Thursday.”

Tonight’s Love Island will show the Islanders reacting to Ollie’s departure after he admitted he was still in love with his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer.

Explaining his reasons for leaving, Ollie said in the Beach Hut: “I have to be honest with myself and with everyone, that I always love someone else … I have to follow my heart in this scenario and what it would be a mistake for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, it’s ‘Love Island’ and it’s about finding love. If I continued anything with Paige, or any other girl who might enter the villa, it wouldn’t be not fair to them. “

‘Love Island’ continues tonight on Virgin Media One at 9 p.m.

.

advertisement