A man’s jaw was broken after being hit in the face as he walked along a shabby path, according to Derbyshire police.

The 64-year-old was walking along the path at Riddings, near Alfreton, when the incident occurred.

He was allegedly approached by two men walking in the opposite direction and struck on the ground without warning.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken jaw.

The incident occurred on a trail from Church Street and Park Mews to Riddings to Park Side to Somercotes.

It occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3.

Derbyshire police posted a call about the incident on their Facebook page and are looking for witnesses.

There are comments on this post that refer to the poorly lit area.

Matt Godfrey commented: “This path is quite dull in daylight and even less in the dark.”

The police urge anyone who may be aware of the attack to contact them at 101, citing the incident number 20 * 11494.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

