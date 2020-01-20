advertisement

A pair of identical Ravenstone twins near Coalville will celebrate their second birthday on February 2, 2020, as it should be, with a tutu-themed party.

Mom of the twins Boudica and Delilah, MaeMae Bunting, 38, only recently realized the surprising coincidence.

She said: “When I was pregnant with them, I was booked for a Caesarean section scheduled for February 1, 2018.

“When I got there, they said I couldn’t have it that day because I needed an injection and they sent me home.

“I realized recently that I wrote it. It’s a little weird.”

Delilah and Boudicca

(Image: Andy Baker)

She added: “I think it’s pretty phenomenal that we have twins who turn two on 2/2/2020.

“It’s a lot of two if you ask me.”

MaeMae and her husband Lee, 43, will also celebrate with their son Salomon, four.

She said, “We have always had a party for Solomon and everyone, and it will be the first for girls.

“When we decided to party on the second, we asked some people for ideas.

“We thought of hosting a party two by two, but it has been done too many times.

“So we decided to tutus instead.”

The plans have not been finalized for bash, but one thing MaeMae knows she will do everything is the decorations, which she will do a lot.

She said, “I made decorations for their grandpa’s 70th birthday, and I thought I could definitely do more.

“I will make tutus for everything, for the room, for the chairs and for the tables.”

MaeMae and Lee plan to invite family and friends to the party and have a very specific dress code for those who attend.

She added, “I want everyone to wear a tutu.

“Men, women, children – everyone!”

.

