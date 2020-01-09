advertisement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Two people were arrested for working with an inmate to bring contraband to the Lee Correctional Institution.

The sheriff’s office in Sumter County said MPs confiscated contraband worth $ 350,000, including marijuana and cell phones, during a traffic obstruction.

According to SCSO, marijuana and contraband were transported from Sumter County to an employee of the South Carolina Department of Corrections and brought to inmates currently detained at the Lee Correctional Facility in Bishopville.

Prison maintenance worker Michael Mattox, 55, and Jessica Fraiser, 31, are facing several charges, including conspiracy and the delivery of contraband to an inmate.

Mattox and Frasier were arrested after months of investigations by SCSO and the correction department.

According to investigators, the couple brought marijuana, cell phones, and other items to an unknown inmate five times in the last two months of 2019.

Mattox was released from prison.

