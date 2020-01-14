advertisement

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga during a bail (PHOTO / File).

MUKONO – Metropolitan police in East Kampala have detained two suspects who allegedly strangled a passenger they were trying to steal to death and threw his body out of their motor vehicle in the village of Kyetume to make it look like a accident.

The suspects were identified as Bamwine Alex aka Kainerugaba Felix and Kalema Emmanuel, who were using Mark 11, white in color and under registration number UAR 066B.

In a statement, Fred Enanga, the head of the police media, said that investigators had studied the CCTV footage and started to search for the vehicle and its killer occupants.

“The occupants were captured when they threw the lifeless body of a man out of their car and left,” the statement said in part.

Enanga said the suspects were found and arrested along the old Masaka road.

He revealed that during the interrogation, the suspects admitted to having killed the victim, whom they did not know, but drew him into their vehicle, from the scene in the taxi rank, waiting for the vehicles heading towards Jinja .

“They branched off on the Katosi road to steal their target, who tried to defend himself but was overpowered, strangled and the body abandoned in Kyetume-Mukono,” said Enanga.

Enanga said the deceased was later identified by relatives as Mutebi Ggugwa Ronald, a 33-year-old man, businessman and resident of Walusibi in Mukono and at the landing site in Senyi, sub-county of Ssi in Buikwe district.

