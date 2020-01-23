advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – Two employees in a group home for the mentally handicapped are now accused of abusing a woman in their care.

Two former employees of the Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania were arrested Thursday morning for abusing a resident in a group home in Scranton.

Magistrate District Judge Laura Turlip called the allegations in this case some of the most disturbing she has ever seen.

advertisement

#NEW Two former caretakers for the Arc of Northeastern PA were arrested this AM on 10 points of abuse of a care dependent person. The judge called the accusations some of the most disturbing she’s ever seen. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/OfZuWKngIh

– Elizabeth Worthington (@ ElizWorth16) January 23, 2020

The former Arc caregivers are said to be heard and seen in video clips that abuse a mentally handicapped woman.

Lisa Wall, 41, and Eileen Dougherty, 39, were arrested on 10 counts of abuse of a care dependent person.

Paperwork shows that the police went to the group house on Chesterfield Lane in Scranton’s west side at the end of December to carry out a welfare check after an adult protective services investigator had received disturbing videos.

Police say 10 separate videos show that Wall and Dougherty repeatedly throw a piece of chicken at different places in the group home, including the porch, shower, a dark basement, under a toilet and in the bushes and then instruct the victim to get the chicken to pick it up and eat it.

If the victim did this, the women can laugh, the police say.

One video also shows a woman who repeatedly throws a wet towel at the victim’s face and then tells the victim to bring it back just to throw it back in her face.

Dougherty admitted that she had made the videos and sent them to her ex-boyfriend.

The videos eventually came into the hands of Adult Protective Services and then the police.

Both Dougherty and Wall say the videos were made “in bad taste” and were never intended to harm the victim. They are locked up in the Lackawanna County Prison with a bail of $ 50,000.

.

advertisement