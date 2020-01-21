advertisement

It’s easy to be on Twitter these days. The platform is invaded by bots and trolls. Its most prominent user has published statements such as “I JUST WAS IMPRESSED TO MAKE A PERFECT TELEPHONE CALL!” But a more optimistic view was on display at a reception that the American Historical Association recently hosted in a space conference at a Sheraton hotel in Manhattan as part of its annual gathering. It was a reception for the Twitterstorians – historians with Twitter accounts, who drew many followers with their historically lit shots of the dumpster fire that is America in 2020. (Bloggers also The participants snacked on tuna rolls, empanadas, wine and beer and chatted on their colleague’s latest tweets. “Have you seen Kevin Gannon’s tweet?” Said someone, referring to a 19th century American historian with a large Twitter account. “He was sitting next to Cory Booker on the plane here!”

Historians do a lot of things online. They promote their books, discuss pedagogy and play tacky word games. (For example: “COMPLETE THE WHITE: A group of whales. A murder of crows. A __________ of historians.” Responses included “an argument,” a “digression” and “a contingency.”) A historian named Jason Herbert organizes a ritual called Historians at the Movies, in which Twitterstorians watch a movie and tweet it live, providing context and commentary. “Last week we watched” Malcolm X, “said Robin Mitchell, assistant professor at California Channel University Channel Islands, at the Sheraton, where she sipped wine around a standing table with about five colleagues. “There was a scene where Malcolm X was relaxing his hair, and I was like, ‘Are there any good books on black hair? “And I immediately received five good recommendations from books.” Mitchell, of whom Twitter is @ParisNoire, has created what she calls “the famous” shit coming “clause, which his students can invoke to obtain an extension of a mission, so that they don’t have to lie or make up a bloody story. “I posted about it on Twitter and I think 22,000 people liked it,” she said. “It’s absurd.”

But the Twitterstorians were concerned with more important issues during the Trump era, at a time when the President and his supporters are known for spreading questionable versions of American history. Donald Trump recently wrote about his indictment hearings, “More due process has been given to defendants in the Salem Witch trials”, which is not strictly correct. Many Twitterstorians have decided to correct the file. Crowds at the Sheraton mentioned the social media rock stars: Kevin Kruse at Princeton; Joanne Freeman, at Yale; Heather Cox Richardson, at Boston College. They discussed epic Twitter feeds. In December, Nikki Haley said that the Confederate flag was “service, sacrifice and heritage” until mass murderer Dylann Roof hijacked it in the name of racial violence. Kevin Levin, a civil war historian, responded with photos showing white crowds waving the flag during the civil rights era and an engraving depicting the massacre at Fort Pillow, when the Confederates murdered Union soldiers black after their surrender. “Dylann Roof did not” divert “the sense of the Confederate flag from these men,” he wrote. “He kissed him.”

The Twitterstorians’ scarecrow is Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative writer who became a MAGA crowd court historian. His latest book, the bestseller “Death of a Nation,” compares Trump to Abraham Lincoln and attempts to link today’s Democratic Party to the Nazi Party of the 1930s. Last fall, D’Souza asked his 1.4 million Twitter followers: “If Frederick Douglass was alive today, is it certain that he would be a Republican and a Trump supporter?”, A tweeted Kruse, “It might just be the dumbest thing you’ve ever said here, and it says a lot. Congratulations!” The top Twitterstorians have all mingled with D’Souza, but Kruse is his best known opponent . Last February, he began a broad response to the argument of Democrats and Nazis in D’Souza with “Very well, let’s do it.”

Aiden Bettine, Ph.D. candidate for the University of Iowa, groaned at the mention of D’Souza’s name, and said, “Oh my god, he’s the worst!”

“What’s his thing?” Said Mitchell. “For example,” Democrats are racist “, because he doesn’t understand how the parties moved after civil rights?”

Leah LaGrone Ochoa, Ph.D. candidate for Texas Christian University, noted that Twitter has certain advantages as a means of debate. “What this allows us to do as historians is to inject evidence into the universe,” she said. “Screenshots of newspapers from different periods. Letters that politicians wrote to each other. “

“This is it,” said Mitchell. “Everything revolves around primary sources!”

Another historian noted that Kruse’s sons are so popular because “he brings the receipts.”

Ochoa, who is from rural Texas, attempted to provide evidence in an online debate with parents who supported the creation of a local Confederate memorial day on the grounds that Confederate soldiers were simply defending their “heritage.” cause. “I was citing evidence from Karen Cox’s book Dixie’s Daughters on how the Daughters of Confederation created this account of the lost cause and created school curricula to teach it to us, Southerners,” said she declared. It did not go well. “I have been called a revisionist and a liberal commission,” she said. But she was happy to have published another story.

“I think this is a real opportunity for us,” said Gannon, who teaches at Grand View University, and whose Twitter account is @TheTattoedProf. “We are in these public spaces and, to quote Liam Neeson in“ Taken ”, we have a very particular set of skills.” Gannon, whose strong arms are heavily tattooed, has nearly seventy thousand followers and has tangled with D’Souza, too. He has reservations on Twitter as a teaching forum. “It is not a deliberative space,” he said. “The real struggle for me is that it’s very easy to be angry online all the time. But if you’re just screaming, there’s nothing substantial in there. “

David Trowbridge, Associate Professor at Marshall University, said, “This is not our best.”

“Well, sometimes it does,” said Edward T. O’Donnell, associate professor at the College of the Holy Cross. O’Donnell, whose Twitter name is @InThePastLane, is the creator of the annual Weemsy Awards for “the biggest failure in the history of the year.” He crowdsources the appointments of the Twitterstorians. Last year’s winners were President Trump, who said in a July 4 speech that George Washington’s military “took control of airports” from the British, and conservative writer Erick Erickson, who , criticizing The Times’ 1619 project, expressed his opinion on “the cost the whites paid for free slaves.”

Gannon argued, “We are at a particularly dangerous time, historically speaking,” noting how “history, or versions thereof, have been militarized against marginalized communities.” He continued, “When people read the story and think,” I wonder what it would be like to live during the civil war? I certainly would have been one of the good guys, “well, what you do now is probably what you would have done then.”

“Someone said that on Twitter a while ago,” said O’Donnell. “It was, for example,” Do you remember that period of history class when you were reading about the abolitionist movement and you said: “I would have definitely risen”? Well, now is one of those moments. “

Trowbridge clears his throat. “My little viral moment was this one,” he said.

“Oh, was that you?” Said O’Donnell. “I instantly retweeted that!”

Trowbridge looked delighted. “I think I went from five followers to five hundred.”

The conversation has found its way to D’Souza, who is not only controversial for his arguments, but also because the Twitterstorians cannot agree on how to handle it. “Dunking on Dinesh D’Souza – people will say,” Why are you doing this? You give this guy oxygen, ”said Gannon. “And, to a certain extent, that is true. But one of the reasons why we are where we are in America is because bad faith actors throw this kind of thing over there, and it remains undisputed . “He continued:” This guy has a million followers. Half of them are probably robots. But it’s a big platform and a microphone. And if this tweet falls on your Facebook feed crazy uncle, and there’s nothing underneath that says, “Hey, no, it didn’t happen that way …” “

“And here’s why,” added O’Donnell.

“And here’s why,” said Gannon. “So this is a problem. Personally, I have nothing to say to Dinesh D’Souza. But, if we are to continue to be a democratic society, we must be honest about our history.” He continued: “In medieval times, the term for people like us was” to remember. “It was not necessarily someone who was well loved. Because they were the ones who remembered the bad times and warned people : “Hey, we’re about to start again.” So we’re memories. This is what we do. “

