advertisement

Twitter connects to Oscilloscope Laboratories to release Ricky Tollman’s feature film debut “Run This Town” with Grammy and Tony as award winners Ben Platt as an early-stage journalist who gets caught in a life-changing story. The film will be released on Twitter on March 6, after the company signed up as an exclusive content distribution platform.

“Run This Town” follows Bram, a young newspaper intern who is desperate to report the latest news but is unable to write lists. His fate suddenly changes when, fortunately, he finds some great information about the former mayor of Toronto, Rob Ford, and gets involved in a hasty investigation that connects him to two of the mayor’s aides. The Twitter Oscilloscope partnership comes one year after the film debut at the SXSW Film Festival.

In addition to Platt, Mena Massoud (“Aladdin”), Nina Dobrev (“Lucky Day”), Gil Bellows (“Shawshank Redemption”), Scott Speedman (“Animal Kingdom”) and Jennifer Ehle (“Zero Dark Thirty”) play Damian Lewis ( “billion”).

advertisement

Also read: Twitter will “probably” never add an edit button, says Jack Dorsey

“We live in a moment when media and politics (d) have developed into an amorphous mess, who knows what,” said oscilloscope president Daniel Berger in a statement. “Run This Town” leads us very skillfully and creatively into this world from the perspective of a millennial generation that will inherit it. It is an acutely implemented film from which many people can learn a lot. And we are excited to be able to present it to the public with the help and support of Twitter, a company that is very much embedded in this landscape. “

In addition to Randy Manis and Jonathan Bronfman for JoBro Productions, Tollman, who is again supervised by ICM Partners, acted as producer. The executive producers were J.C. Chandor, Anna Gerb and Neal Dodson for CounterNarrativeFilms, Noah Segal for Elevation Pictures and Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman for Aqute Media. Ariella Naymark was the film’s co-producer.

As part of the partnership, Twitter will promote the film to its users before it becomes available on the app on March 6. The deal is the first of its kind for Oscilloscope, founded in 2012 by David Fenkel and Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch.

“Twitter is the largest real-time conversation about movies in the world,” says Michael Palombo, entertainment manager at Twitter Canada, which acts as a sounding board for the audience’s opinion. We have exciting plans for Run this Town, a film that speaks excellently to its audience about issues our generation is facing. “

advertisement