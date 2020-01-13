advertisement

‘Love Island’ came back to our screens last night and we were living for Twitter reactions.

Series 6 of the reality series began at the start of each first episode of “ Love Island ” – the first islanders arrived at the villa. Then the first coupling took place.

Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Siânnise and Paige teamed up with Callum, Conor, Mike, Nas and Ollie, respectively.

But then, in a “shock”, two new islanders entered the villa that evening – the twins Eve and Jess.

This is just the beginning, so no clear favorites have yet emerged. Instead, almost all of the candidates were teased on Twitter in one way or another, be it over their hair (poor Leanne …), hugs and awkward conversations (which there are has a lot on the series) or a resemblance to the previous “ Love Island ” competitors (we are looking at you, Ollie).

Of course, most of us don’t live for the reactions of social media regarding these shows?

I swear these men have an expiration date😐I give this man two weeks TOPS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AMLFrPZuqk

– thandie🦋 (@thandiuu) January 12, 2020

“Can I copy your homework”

“Yeah change it a little x” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/I6h7wK2jfh

– amy (@sipsredbul) January 12, 2020

So ollie is unemployed and just waiting for her father to die? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wTnM7Tjg65

– ella | #rihannaisaliar (@hedasposie) January 13, 2020

Ollie when Craig David arrives in the villa next week. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JyihcFyi08

– Love Island (@LoveIsIandBants) January 12, 2020

when siannise said ollie the animal killer looks like john smith the pocahontas colonizer #loveisland pic.twitter.com/juCuqzQyHs

– raina 🍒 (@rainaiqbalx) January 13, 2020

Tonight, at a friend’s house, I watched #LoveIsland for the first time. There was someone in there called Siannise Fudge, whom I would have assumed hitherto to be the name of a character from Roald Dahl.

– David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 13, 2020

Shaughna: I don’t smoke … #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/MZ3PszAwkP

– Oliver Simmons (@ Oliver_Simmons1) January 12, 2020

Lord, forgive me but I can’t stop laughing at this reaction😂😂 # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cQNvirx2O6

– skyerenaee (@ skyerenaee1) January 12, 2020

Every black girl when they saw the Leannes wig #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WoJyHdItOe

– its iislandishh bitchhh🤪 (@ neeksx2) January 13, 2020

Connor loses his temper to Sophie following a joke #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/X9RL8VTZZN

– New Year, Old Me (@JoshuaTeya) January 13, 2020

wait wait wait sophie and conner already have servants ???? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rRHvc2S6dv

– LS🧚🏾‍♀️ (@ liliansosimi9) January 12, 2020

Sophie must get rid of Connor as soon as possible, he is already in a bad mood with her for having laughed a little, even if they are still fundamentally foreign 👀 #LoveIsland

– Holli Breslin (@ HolliB123) January 12, 2020

I can’t be the only one to have seen this #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/DLCa1z5NIt

– english bants (@ loveisl37583542) January 12, 2020

I can’t believe the tweevils finally got rid of it 😍😍😍 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UgenfjVPWl

– Gay Shea (@SheaVance) January 12, 2020

Michael by tomrorow, well I hope it’s not really #loveisland pic.twitter.com/UvoI602rUi

-. (@Pinero_SCN) January 12, 2020

Mikes head twisted by these twins? Why am I not surprised #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/52oM4kdb7b

– channy (@ChantelleN_) January 12, 2020

#LoveIsland 1st episode without context pic.twitter.com/MFeNJiepv7

– lyn🦋 (@_aRiLyN) January 12, 2020

The fact that we won’t hear someone shouting “message” every time they receive an SMS this season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pRu9SZY9cF

– uhmmmm how about no (@omegaseedsbab) January 12, 2020

Watch love watch love

Island for Island for

Content: memes: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Bq7hFZ47RM

– Liam (@ Liamashford9) January 12, 2020

