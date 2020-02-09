advertisement

Sunday’s Academy Awards brought the youngest Grammy winner, Billie Eilish, on stage during the show’s In Memoriam segment. The singer reported together with her brother Finneas about the “yesterday” of the Beatles.

The basketball legend Kobe Bryant was included in the homage to those who died this year. Next to Bryant’s photo was the quote: “Life is too short to get stuck and discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going.” Kirk Douglas and Peter Fonda were also people in the industry who made their lives have lost.

People used social media to praise Eilish’s cover, while some were dissatisfied with Bryant’s cover and quick appearance.

Here’s what they say:

💎 RT @TheHoopCentral: “Life is too short to get stuck and get discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. “

Kobe Bryant honored at the Oscars hon pic.twitter.com/Eth3DCs2v5

– The goat. (@ melo107) February 10, 2020

Another unpopular opinion … Billie Eilish doesn’t impress me. Ever. #Oscars

– Chip Hansen (@ReadyOneTakeTwo) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish’s performance yesterday was sooo good

– Embarrassing Marina / STREAM IT’S EASY (@AwkwardMarina) February 10, 2020

Very bad job due to the Oscars shortening the tribute to Kobe Bryant

– Garrett Reilly (@ reillygarrett2), February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish gave a subtle, warm, warm performance there. Nicely done. #Oscars

– Tom Broome-Jones (@TBroomey) February 10, 2020

Therefore you get talent and no hype or studio “Performer !!” The little girl can’t sing !! No excuses, she lacks the talent musically. #BillieEilish #BillieEllish #BillieAtTheOscars #Oscars

– Sophisticated Diva (@TSPDST) February 10, 2020

Me before the Oscars: “Billie Eilish shouldn’t be doing the Bond theme song”

Me 10 seconds into the ‘In Memorium’ segment: “Billie Eilish should totally sing the Bond theme song”

– Jordan Krahn (@jkrahn), February 10, 2020

This is perhaps the best reading of “Yesterday” that I have ever heard. Billie Eilish is really amazing in her approach. And I’m overwhelmed every time I see who we’ve lost in the entertainment world. It will probably not be any different this year. #Oscars #InMemoriam

– Greg Brian (@Gregoriancant), February 10, 2020

Happy with @TheAcademy #oscars In Memoriam opening with #KobeBryant. Peace for all families🙏🏿🎈 https://t.co/7Inp2d3sWG

– Adrienne C Barr (@AdrienneCBarr) February 10, 2020

I didn’t know I needed @billieeilish to sing Yesterday from The Beatles, but I actually needed it. #Oscars

– Ian Boyd-Duncan (@I_B_Hyphen_D) February 10, 2020

