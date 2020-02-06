advertisement

Twitter is growing faster than ever. The company crosses the 150 million daily users mark and releases its first quarter with sales of $ 1 billion when it reports its Q4 earnings on Thursday morning. These two milestones appeared to be enough to satisfy Wall Street. Twitter’s stock saw a 5% increase in pre-exchange trading despite missing the earnings estimates.

For the fourth quarter, Twitter reported sales of $ 1.01 billion, an 11 percent increase over the previous year and exceeded analyst sales forecasts of $ 997 million. Earnings of $ 0.25 per share were below the estimates of $ 0.29 per share.

Perhaps most important for investors is that the “monetizable daily active users” of Twitter, the internal key figure for DAUs, rose by 21% year-on-year to 152 million. Twitter entered the quarter with 145 million daily users. The 21% year-over-year increase was the best for the company so far, according to the Twitter report. Twitter partially attributed the new users to its work, which linked users to their favorite topics.

“2019 was a great year for Twitter. Our work to increase relevance and usability resulted in growth of 21% mDAU in the fourth quarter, with more than half of the 26 million mDAU being added directly from product improvements in 2019, ”said Twitter boss Jack Dorsey in a statement. “At the beginning of 2020, we will build on our dynamics: learn faster, set priorities, deliver more and hire remarkable talent. All of this puts us in a stronger position when we tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. “

Twitter’s stock rose 5% shortly after the report came out to $ 35 a share.

In particular, Twitter has decided to ban almost all political advertising measures in the fourth quarter. Dorsey said the move and said he would address the “citizen discourse challenges” posed by online political advertising, including “machine learning messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep counterfeiting,” including candidate ads and ad serving , Ads that encourage registration to vote are still allowed.

Twitter’s decision put the company in stark contrast to Facebook, which has received fierce criticism in recent months for deciding not to check political ads for facts. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said his company’s move was inspired by the first change. “Basically,” said Zuckerberg during a speech at Georgetown University in October, “people in a democracy should decide what is credible, not technology companies.”

Dorsey and Twitter received a lot of recognition for the ban on political advertising. Experts from CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times have spoken out in favor of this. However, Dorsey’s decision was also made easier by the fact that political ads are irrelevant to Twitter’s entire advertising business. Ned Segal, CFO of Twitter, said in October that the company had earned around $ 3 million in political ads over the medium-term 2018 election cycle.

