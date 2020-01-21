advertisement

There was an islander everyone was talking about on “Love Island” last night and it was Callum Jones.

Callum found himself in a tight spot last week when the twins Eve and Jess were both in him while he was happy with Shaughna.

Although Eve chose Callum in a recoupling, he returned to Shaughna at the latest. Eve was then expelled from the island.

Now the new Islander Rebecca has caught the attention of many boys. It seems that even the 23-year-old scaffolder was struck after making his heart beat during last night’s challenge.

Shaughna, as you can imagine, was not happy.

She was not the only one to talk about Callum’s behavior because Twitter was everywhere.

“Connor and Callum your heart rate was highest by … new girl

Rebecca “

United Kingdom: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cqAebm9xns

– Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) January 20, 2020

these are the most chaotic results I have seen of this challenge God be with u callum #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gdLqPCdxTv

– charis (@charislaa) January 20, 2020

Callum couldn’t even hide his excitement yesterday. They will not last 😪. Callum is a little boy and Shaughna needs a man. I felt so bad for her yesterday. Yesterday’s episode proved that shaughna shouldn’t put eggs in one basket #LoveIsland

– DiVaReTro (@ SylviaWard2) January 21, 2020

the producers of love island making connor and callum at a meeting with rebecca #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2VOvSSIHlE

– liza🇳🇬 (@kayla_sxo) January 20, 2020

Shaughna: * is happy with Callum *

Producers: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QKtxA5HUbC

– Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) January 20, 2020

Shaughna needs a new man. Callum is mentally too young #LoveIsland

– 𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀 (@eatwitharli) January 20, 2020

me rn because i thought callum was not going to fuck but the clip at the end said otherwise #loveisland pic.twitter.com/yf7bABVMk9

– fine line stream for clear skin. (@tiomahjlewis) January 20, 2020

Callum, I knew she could dance but I didn’t know she was so good …

#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rO60NU3Nf0

– ~ 𝓷𝓪𝓶𝓳𝓸𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓷𝓰 ~ 7 (@ blueside_11) January 20, 2020

shaughna because they sent another girl to kiss her and callum #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HsnCsVq8PL

– abi (@grandetension) January 20, 2020

Callum: literal character of Corrie

Connor: more stressful energy than Uncut Gems 😬

Connagh: Connagh superiagh

Finley: tribute to Liam Payne

Mike: Temporarily love but fear that he will betray us 😟

Nas: SOMEONE WILL NOT MARRY MY SHORT SON? 👑 # LoveIsland

– ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) January 20, 2020

