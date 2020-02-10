advertisement

It’s official – we have our first boyfriend-girlfriend couple in the “Love Island” villa.

Temperatures are skyrocketing (but don’t appear at all for very long), Jamaican rapper Sean Paul entered the “ Love Island ” villa last night to splash some love in the air and bring one of our islanders to take heart and ask his current match to be his girlfriend.

Not being forced because of the show, Finn let Luke M know of his intentions for Paige in advance, and even wrote him a speech – which everyone was listening to.

So after a quick boogie at Sean Paul, Finn sat down with Paige and said, “From the first two conversations, I knew we had clicked, but I didn’t think it would be as deep as it is now.

“There are so many things I like about you, inside and out, and I won’t let go of the” L “bomb yet, but I like your eyes, I like your lips, you alright. (…)

“So, will you be my girlfriend?”

Introducing our first official couple in the series … Finn and Paige! 💗 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u9Ld05EwXE

– Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 9, 2020

And this is how Twitter reacted to our first official couple of the season.

AHHHHHHH YESSSS PLEASE YES FINN ASKING PAIGE TO BE HER GIRLFRIEND #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BUXDf23ZTY

– iss (@issydoherty_) February 9, 2020

Me every time I see Finn and Paige on my screen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rXAXu0nl05

– The Young Investigator 👩🏾‍🔬 (@adez_xx) February 8, 2020

Finn will ask Paige to be his girlfriend, I am not ready 🥺🥰 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VdJOYFjrGA

– Laura (@iqraxahmedx) February 9, 2020

Bless Luke M. He’s just been sacked and he’s still glad Finn tells him he’s going to ask Paige to be his girlfriend #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Yu2UIyjKlD

– London Calling (@LDNiscalling) February 9, 2020

Nah Finn is so adorable that I bless him a Paige 🥰 #loveisland

– Maya Jama (@MayaJama) February 9, 2020

finn and paige washing the dishes like a god as a married couple, just give them the 50k #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7vbDsv0YTh

– likes (@loveislcnd) February 9, 2020

watch finn read her speech at paige😭 # LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FTE5KwNfkA

– molly💫 (@mollygaffing) February 9, 2020

I just bounced from Paige and Finn, Luke T and Siannise … and Luke M and Luke T lol. Top couples in the villa. End of. #loveisland

– Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) February 9, 2020

Okay, but why can’t I find a man like Finn? A real gent #loveisland pic.twitter.com/70bQSYcrpv

– Aaisha Bano (@ Aaishaaa_98) February 9, 2020

the other rn islanders while Finn asks Paige to be his missus #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mTQ3oSJrGe

– KAY MADISON RUSS (@kaymadisonruss) February 9, 2020

Me in bed tonight knowing that Paige and Finn are official #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LrBm5x2JxH

– Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) February 9, 2020

Without forgetting of course, the favorite couple of the villa – Luke M and Luke T.

I want a friendship like theirs #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rwAvMjhTWP

– 𝘼𝙣𝙖 (@ana_dmtr) February 9, 2020

In fact in love with Luke squared #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wRPhNWWJV8

– lauren ✨ (@ deeepp2) February 9, 2020

‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9 p.m. on Virgin Media Two.

