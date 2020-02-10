advertisement

Ryan Seacrest set a few accents when he interviewed nominees and participants in Oscar 2020 on “Live From the Red Carpet” in E on Sunday night – Twitter just couldn’t figure out exactly what the accents were and why he was doing them.

“What strange accent does Ryan Seacrest slip into? #Oscars, ”wrote a Twitter user as he watched Seacrest’s pre-Oscar coverage with Giuliana Rancic before the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Ryan Seacrest does this strange thing, mimicking the accent of who he’s interviewing, so let’s say Selma Hayek didn’t seem to be amused,” tweeted another after Seacrest spoke to Salma Hayek.

Some viewers tweeted that they thought Seacrest used a Spanish accent when interviewing best actor nominees Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz, and that he got an Irish-sounding voice with best actress nominee Saoirse Ronan.

“Why does @RyanSeacrest adjust everyone’s accent when they talk to him? Why Ryan? Why?” Wrote another person, the E! Saw Oscar’s coverage of the red carpet.

Some people didn’t even classify Seacrest’s language choice as a foreign accent. One user tweeted, “When did #ryanseacrest start speaking @ @ Madonna? #Oscars.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC this evening at 8/7.

