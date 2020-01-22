advertisement

Twitching is an interesting place. Streamers launch channels daily in the hope of building a thriving community.

In the case of the Twitch streamer BadBunny, she recently showed in a stream how permission and community building do not mix.

BadBunny’s Tirade

In a show of disrespect that can only be described as obvious, she went on a tirade to her audience during a stream on January 18.

“How did all my talk about how I need subscribers to get the stream going got zero subscribers?”

“There are regular guests here. Five dollars a month! How do you have hours to watch me and not $ 5? What are you doing in your life where you have hours to watch Twitch and not $ 5 to deliver the content you are watching? “

Greedy Twitch streamer scolds people for money. @ BadBunnyTwitch #BadBunny pic.twitter.com/PJ4G4M05IF

– Stardust Nova (@StardustNova_) January 21, 2020

In another clip, courtesy of dexerto.com, BadBunny complains that she hasn’t received a sub or donation within an hour, which means she works for free.

“I have no donation or subsidy in an hour if I work for free?!” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/plzXEcEX5A

– DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) January 20, 2020

“Chat! I haven’t had a donation or a sub for an hour!” She exclaimed. “What the hell ?!”

“For an hour?!” The streamer continued, looking at her camera. “What the hell?! An hour when I fucking work for free ?! What the hell?!”

This is not new behavior for BadBunny. In February last year she called on her audience to “leach out” and described her as a “cheap donkey”.

Boys stop licking on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/ml1QIsL5mf

– KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 19, 2019

Most content creators value viewers

Let us be clear, this is not the norm for most content creators.

The majority of developers on Twitch, Mixer, YouTube and other platforms appreciate any support.

Whether subscription, donating money, using a platform currency such as bits or presence in the chat room – viewers are generally appreciated.

In this case, BadBunny is a perfect example that taking a community for granted and having a ridiculous ego is a recipe for negativity.

As a former Twitch streamer, I hope that streamers like BadBunny become humble and appreciate their viewing communities.

During my time at Twitch, I knew that I loved and valued mine.

