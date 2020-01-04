advertisement

(CNN) – These two newborns may be twins, but they are not exactly their birthdays – they were born in totally different years and decades.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, from Pendleton, Indiana, called the new year in a special way: with one birth before and one birth after midnight.

The twins – Joslyn and Jaxon Tello – were only due on February 19. Gilliam went to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital on New Year’s Eve, concerned about a lack of fetal movement, according to CNN branch WBNS.

advertisement

Joslyn was born at 11:37 am on New Year’s Eve in 2019, weighing 4 pounds. and 11 oz.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came by, weighing 4 pounds. and 7 oz. And then Indiana was already in 2020, which means that Jaxon has a very different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

This will certainly cause some interesting rivalries between brothers and sisters.

Parents Gilliam and Tello were both shocked by WBNS.

“We discussed earlier that it would be great to have them born on different dates,” Tello said. “But here we are with this surprise – different dates, different years. That was certainly interesting for us. We are still a little speechless. “

Joslyn and Jaxon both have tube feeding and can stay in the hospital for some time, WBNS reported.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement