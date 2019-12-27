advertisement

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. – When Hamlin Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Gene Koch was sent to extinguish a car fire on Christmas Eve, gifts were the last thing he thought of.

“We quickly extinguished the fire with my crew, and while we put the hose back on the truck, a man yelled at me that these children wanted to talk to me,” Koch said.

Those children were the 11-year-old twins Nicholas and Antonio.

advertisement

The car fire took place in their street in Hamlin.

They wanted to show their appreciation to the firefighters, so they gave the deputy chief a gift directly from their piggy banks.

Koch was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“I was Chief here and started getting rid of it because there was too much negativity and it brought me down and this just built me ​​up right,” Koch said.

So he decided to pay back the favor and return later that day with a bag full of gifts for the boys.

“They were speechless when I entered,” said Koch.

The fire brigade company shared the story on social media and received an abundance of positive responses from the community.

Koch hopes that people will be inspired to extend the season of giving throughout the year.

“A simple smile, a hello, to a stranger makes their day. You never know,” said Koch.

And Koch would not be surprised if Nicholas and Antonio wear these helmets themselves one day.

“When I arrived at the house, they spoke about ‘how old do you have to be to become a member of the fire department?’ and their toys are Legos to help build firefighters, “said Koch.

A gift, two new recruits and an invaluable memory.

It is safe to say that Hamlin Fire and Rescue had a very merry Christmas.

advertisement