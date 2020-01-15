advertisement

If you have just not had enough of the Galar region as you make your way through Pokemon Sword and Shield, you are lucky. On Wednesday, The Pokemon Company published the first episode of a limited animated series on YouTube called Pokemon: Twilight Wings, set in the same region as the Switch games.

“John is a young boy who has been hospitalized at a young age,” read the description of the first episode. “Since watching his first Pokémon fight on TV, he has been a big fan of champion Leon – and he dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from President Rose pave the way for his dreams to come out? “

The Pokemon Company says that this series consists of seven short episodes that are released monthly, and that in the series we will witness “the dreams of the people of Galar, the reality they face, the challenges they must overcome and the conflicts they have to resolve. ” We will also see some of the Pokemon introduced in Sword and Shield in action, but it is worth noting that this is not part of the official Pokemon series that you watch on TV.

It’s not as remarkable as the announcement of two paid extensions for the Switch games, but if you enjoy the world of those games and want to spend more time with the characters you’ve met in Galar, Twilight Wings seems like a fun spin- off that adds a little flavor to the larger world of Sword and Shield.

