Brisbane Heat, who signed AB de Villers, has left the door open for an international return to the Twenty20 World Cup in October.

The former South African skipper made 40 of 32 balls in his BBL debut against the Strikers and admitted that he would be interested in standing at the World Cup for selection.

Big Bash: Brisbane Heat’s James Pattinson won five goals and the new AB de Villiers made 40 goals on their debut when Heat defeated the Adelaide Strikers in Gabba by seven goals.

De Villers has not played for his country since May 2018, but said that a call for the main event of the shortest format had been discussed with key players in South African cricket.

“A lot has to happen before this becomes a reality,” de Villers told cricket.com.au.

“I would like to. I spoke to” Bouch “(Mark Boucher), Graeme Smith and (Captain) Faf (du Plessis) at home.

“There is still a long way to go and a lot can happen. As the IPL is coming up, I still have to be in shape at this point.

“So I’m thinking about throwing my name into the hat and hoping that everything will work out.

“It’s not a guarantee, again. I don’t want to disappoint myself and other people, so for the moment I’m going to try to hold back, play the best possible cricket and then see what happens later this year.”

De Villiers almost made an international return to the 50th World Cup last year, but talks with Cricket South Africa and the coaching staff at the time failed

The Master Batsman admitted that speaking with the new cricket director and coach was easier since he played a large part of his career alongside Smith and Boucher.

“There are a lot of players (CSA-related) that I used to play with,” said de Villers.

AB de Villiers scored 40 out of 32 balls in the debut for the heat.

“People who understand the game have been the team leaders for many years.

“So it’s a lot easier to communicate than before. You understand what players are going through – especially players who have been playing internationally for 15 years.

“It doesn’t mean that everything will be sunshine and roses, but it is definitely a lot easier and it feels comfortable, the language that is used and just the feeling that everyone in South Africa has about cricket right now.”

The Twenty20 World Cup takes place from October 18 to November 15.

Originally published as AB de Villiers, the last international redemption offer failed. That’s why the T20 World Championship is different

