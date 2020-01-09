advertisement

BAMAKO – Twenty people were injured Thursday in the northern Mali region of Kidal, including 18 US peacekeepers, in a rocket attack on a military base for US, French and Malian forces, a U.N. spokesman said.

Six of the peacekeepers from the MINUSMA mission were seriously injured in the attack on the base in the city of Tessalit, spokesman Olivier Salgado told Reuters. He said it was unclear who was responsible.

Kidal has been in control of the Tuareg rebels since an uprising in 2012, and tensions are regularly mounting between armed groups and the government.

advertisement

The MINUSMA mission has over 13,000 troops in Mali to stem the violence caused by various armed groups in the north and center of the country, including al Qaeda-linked jihadists and the Islamic State.

The French military operates a special anti-insurgency mission in the dry Sahel region of West Africa, where jihadist and ethnic violence is worsening. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Toby Chopra)

advertisement