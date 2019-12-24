advertisement

In a spectacularly scorching hot year, the CBC managed to produce some of the most outrageous, senseless thought yet – “The Phantom Threat: When Baby Yoda’s Memes Go Wrong.” This is not their original title. They originally went with “there is a time to cancel Baby Yoda.” No. We’re not joking. And no. It’s not satire. This is an actual article by an actual person. It will make your eyes flow.

Veronica Shepard argues that Baby Yoda is problematic because memes that came out displaying his resemblance do not necessarily reflect Disney’s intentions for the character. She claims there are “unpardonable risks that companies are taking by handing over their brands to unknown creators.” Basically, she’s calling for Disney to grab the social media range and shut down the memes because the memes are annoying to her personally and don? T respect the brand’s integrity. Memes like this:

The idea is that memes should be regulated and the restrictions on the use of intellectual property applied. This “we have to fix the memes” kind of thinking is everywhere these days. The fact that in this case, the beloved, ubiquitous Baby Yoda, can actually help to expose just how stupid and censoring this perspective is. We have seen this rhetorical gambit set in the realms of music, movies, video games, and of course, politics – “we cannot control what is being said; therefore it must be stopped.” But Shepard is not the only one seeking control of memes, since such a thing is really possible.

During recent elections in Canada, Melanie Green wrote an article similar to “Why political memes – which are virtually unregulated – matter for this federal election” in which she complained that viral political memes are not regulated by the government. Green quotes a communications professor who created a “meme encyclopedia” and a data researcher in an attempt to paint regular people who share meme-like jokes and thoughts in a bad light. Although it is also important whether these memes are viewed positively or negatively with regard to free speech considerations.

It was an authoritarian incitement, a jerk in favor of shutting down views he disagreed with, or found annoying, or thought would unfairly affect people – despite its inability to be unduly influenced by widespread memes. Now the objective is not political in nature but cultural. Apparently watching Baby Yoda outside of a carefully choreographed CGI sequence is a bit paler. Shepard wants fans to have less control over their favorite story line, while fans are constantly squabbling for more.

At the heart of Shepard’s argument is that Disney, which owns Baby Yoda’s copyright; should be more protective of the character and punish those who use his image as a method of distribution for dark jokes. She writes: “Meme marketing means giving up a brand. And given how it can alienate the intended audience itself to be reached in the first place, I’d say it’s rarely worth it. It’s time to cancel Baby Yoda’s memes. But fans like to be part of the creation, and use the elements of the story – the character, the plot, the setting, all the elements of the fictional universe – to stimulate their imagination. That fans can imagine themselves within the multiverse of fictional fantasy is why science fiction and fantasy series are so popular. New writers and creators come from this fan base. Their minds don’t need to be diminished just because Green and Shepard find it annoying or divisive.

Once an image is released by brands, companies, political campaigns or any other, it cannot be strictly controlled, no matter what trademarks or copyright protection say. Such is the case not only with the image of Baby Yoda in meme form, but for his merchandise. As the favorite of the new and highly anticipated throughput of The Mandalorian on Disney +, consumers wanted character-driven toys and products. But there was no option available. Disney just hadn’t done it yet. Enter the eager entrepreneurs on Etsy who turned out cute Baby Yoda dolls for fans to buy. These freelance creators essentially save the day for Disney, which needs fans to love the products, and can’t afford the delay they ended up incorrectly.

These freelance creators were filling a void, and in some respects, Disney had to be grateful. But instead, intellectual property law being what it is, Disney destroyed the goods and manufacturers. Disney defends its ability to make money from its products, and it should, what with shareholders and everything, but it’s easier to find freelance car makers than meme makers. Plus memes like these for Baby Yoda are not default. Although store shoppers on Etsy were served with cessation and cancellation notices, Baby Yoda products are still available throughout the site. Many consumers prefer these items to those last-minute stains Disney put together, just to have something on store shelves in time for Christmas. Fans often have a better idea of ​​the story and the product of the story than the marketers because the fans are not looking for more to live, they are looking to live. And there’s nothing wrong with that, take comfort where you can find it. Star Wars would never have lasted so long, across the centuries, attractive to multiple generations if it weren’t for the fans keeping the love alive.

Defending her belief that Disney should control her brand more tightly, Shepard writes: “The handing over of princes of a valuable pop culture asset to a community of casual creators is a double-edged sword. It risks loyalty to existing fans by potentially freeing the name of Star Wars, and begins to turn off people who feel overwhelmed by the character. What it lacks is that the only ones who have dropped the name Star Wars are creator George Lucas, when in the regenerated version of the original he denied Han Solo the first goal and Disney, saturating the market. And yet, the fans show up, because the Star Wars universe is a fire for the imagination, offers an endless escape from our reality, and reimagines the land wars in outer space. Shepard has a level of disdain for fans and freelance creators embedded in her critique. Fans, trolls and commentators add to the discourse of a cultural phenomenon. They expand the narrative range. For obscenities like Shepard and Green, this is a bad thing – ordinary people should not get involved.

Try as many people as Shepard, you can’t stop people from being creative and using the cultural tools at their disposal. Ordinary people will not stay in their lane – neither should they. Freelance creators and producers do not have to wait for corporate intermediaries or distributors to give them the breakthrough to leave imaginations, pixels, 3D printers or needlework flowing. Obviously one of Baby Yoda’s most sought-after creators is in Russia, beyond Disney’s reach, with a one-year waiting list for her dolls. Creators can do all of this before the copyright lawyers have their first minutes in the morning.

After all, memes are, at least, a matter of free speech. We must stand up for those who push the fringes of our cultural discourse with jokes, jokes and, yes, memes. Companies and cultural critics can strike, whether by legal means simply by avoiding consumers as well as creators, but the more people locked in, the more they will grab the reigns and do what they like with their currency. creation. Trying to silence satirical and dissenting voices is a completely authoritarian one and this is the only thing that should not be tolerated.

