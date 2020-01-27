advertisement

January 27, 2020

A Tesla is not a car in the traditional sense. It is a work-in-progress, a wheeled computer that can be improved at any time through wireless wireless software updates. Older automakers are used to stopping any improvements and bundling them together once a year when the new models are introduced. Tesla shuns such annual model changes. From the side or the back, a 2012 Model S is very similar to a 2020 Model S.

When Tesla updates its vehicles, it often includes details of upcoming changes. They are not visible to most owners, but individuals who know how to get root access to those updates can often retrieve information that the rest of us cannot see. It happened a few years ago when hackers discovered references to the P100D long before that car was officially announced. Such a hacker is called Green. On January 24, he added this tweet to his Twitter feed:

New hardware coming in.

Integrated inductive telephone charger (Qi) for S / X cars.

Two new S / X battery types in different configurations (not yet sure of capacity – TBD)

new lumbar support (so new seats?)

New loading port type.

New version with suspension.

I would speculate that all of these are upcoming 1 /

– green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

It is clear that a tweet is a thin cane to trust. It can be accurate or it can be little more than just speculation. But Green has proven to be reliable in the past. He shows his work and is closely followed to reveal upcoming changes. Let’s assume he’s something wrong here. We do not know one thing when these changes will take place. But he thinks pretty quickly for a few reasons:

due to FW timing. Tesla seemed to have realized, no matter what they do, things leak through firmware, so froze releases in week 40 and just sent back absolutely necessary things to limit leakage

And now after the new year this hw must be that they put cars in cars now, so it can’t be avoided

– green (@greentheonly) January 25, 2020

Two new battery types in different configurations? We know that Tesla never stops innovating and improving when it comes to battery technology. The Model S and Model X currently use traditional 18650 battery cells, while the Model 3 uses the more advanced 2170 cell format. Can the new battery types indicate that the S and X will soon switch to 2170 cells? And what does that mean in terms of performance and range? Is the Plaid powertrain about to be announced?

Elon Musk has hinted that Tesla is about to make a battery pack with a lifetime of 1 million miles. Could a longer battery life be part of the new batteries that come for the S and X? “New configurations” suggests that different battery sizes are on the horizon. Model 3 will soon have an option of 100 kWh. Perhaps the S and X are offered with a battery option of 110 or 120 kWh? If that is the case, the Model S offers a range of up to 400 km, a number that would leave most competitors in the dust. Different battery sizes can also enable Tesla to adopt new pricing strategies to stimulate sales of the Model S and Model X.

New loading port

This can be huge. If Tesla were to offer owners the possibility to use CCS charging stations, this would greatly increase the number of places they could connect while they were not at home. This is something many Tesla owners have hoped for and it may suggest – or at least point to – convergence in charging standards, something that could help accelerate the EV revolution.

New suspension

This seems to indicate improvements and refinements to current suspension systems rather than radical new ways of attaching the wheels to the car.

Recharge seats and phone

In a subsequent tweet, Green adds: “Premium Yanfeng chairs for the model 3. I wonder if only for made-in-China? Another attempt at ‘premium seat’ as before? available as ‘left only’, ‘right only’ and ‘both’ configurations, but only for the front seats. “In other words, we just don’t know.

We also don’t know if the dashboard of the S and X will get an update to bring them more in line with the interior design of the Model 3. Green tweets: “I agree that many people use the current S / X hardware somewhat stale. I know some who said that if they didn’t renew, they would switch to other brands for their new car. “Inductive charging of the phone is a welcome improvement for many S and X drivers.

The takeaway meals

Years ago Elon was asked: “When is the best time to buy a Tesla?” His response was that the company makes hundreds of small and large changes to its cars every month, changes that are simply incorporated into the production process. That is why a Tesla that comes this minute from the line is the best Tesla has ever built and is the time to buy now.

Of course, people tend to take a buying decision away if they think something better is imminent. Groen tells us hints about these upgrades are now embedded in the latest firmware updates, but he cannot tell us when they will occur. So Elon is right. The best time to buy a Tesla is now.

About the author

Steve Hanley









