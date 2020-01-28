advertisement

The world mourns the loss of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning with nine fatalities, and 13-year-old daughter Gigi. He is survived by Ms. Vanessa and her three younger children Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

During a two-decade NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships, two NBA finals MVPs, and a league MVP. The 18-time All-Star is generally considered one of the best basketball players of all time. He was also a longtime Nike athlete with a popular signature sneaker line called Kobe. The NBA icon was instrumental in the rise of low B-ball shoes, which was partly due to his love of football.

Bryant was also known for his “Mamba mentality”, the idea that one should always try to be the best version of oneself and that hard work one day would produce results. The superstar athlete has inspired a generation, but among those who know him best, he’s a family man dedicated to Ms. Vanessa and her four children. In his post-NBA life, Bryant reportedly refused to spend more time with his children and stayed with Hoops through his role as coach for his girls’ teams.

Below, FN takes a look back at some of the star’s last moments and shows how exemplary he is for his sport, his friends and above all his family.

His last interview

Just 10 days before his death, Bryant conducted his last session interview with USA Today reporter Mark Medina. Bryant spoke fondly of his four years after the game and said, “I had the opportunity to spend so much time with my family and largely control my own schedule.” In his second act, according to Medina, the star focused on his Production company planning to release a fourth sports fantasy book and season three of its podcast “Punies” on March 31.

His last tweet

In Bryant’s last tweet, he congratulated LeBron James for being the third on the NBA list of all time. “Keep pushing the game forward at KingJames. I respect my brother very much. # 33644, ”wrote Bryant. In a similar way, the last Instagram post by the baller James congratulated and read: “In 2nd place @kingjames! Develop the game further and set the path for the next one. 💪🏾. “

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother 💪🏾 # 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant), January 26, 2020

His last call to LeBron James

Bryant’s last conversation with James was over the phone on Sunday morning, hours before Bryant’s last helicopter flight. “I wouldn’t have thought in a million years that this would be the last conversation we would have. WTF !! I am heartbroken and devastated my brother !!” James wrote an emotional Instagram post, dedicated to his longtime friend.

His last game

In 2016, Bryant ended his 20 years in the NBA with a game for books and won an impressive 60 points against Utah Jazz. That night he shot 22 out of 50 shots and scored 17 points for the fourth consecutive quarter to get the Lakers jazzed.

His last sneaker release

Bryant’s last signature sneaker, the Kobe 5 Proto Chaos, was released earlier this month. Since its release in 2009, the Kobe 5 has been a fan favorite that has been loved for its outstanding colors and futuristic look.

Kobe 5 Proto Chaos

CREDIT: Nike

