In a story that could just as easily be a scene from a Judd Apatow movie, a Spanish TV reporter named Natalia Escudero mistakenly thought she won millions in the lottery and stopped live broadcast. The only problem was that she hadn’t made it rich at all. It turned out that her winning lottery ticket was only good for $ 5,550, not the $ 4.4 million jackpot that she assumed she had won.

The reason behind the confusion, according to the New York Post, is that the specific lottery that Escudero has entered does not give the jackpot to a lonely person, but rather spreads it over a number of winners. Escudero did not seem to be aware of this and could not help but jumped up with joy as the good wishes around her began to celebrate her and spray her with champagne.

As you can see in the somewhat crumbly video below, Escudero starts waving her finger as she exclaims: “Natalia won’t work tomorrow!”

In the end, someone told Escudero that she had not actually won enough money to retire. It wasn’t long before people accused her online that they were acting in an extremely unprofessional way. Escudero resolved those complaints and apologized for her actions and said her emotions just got the best of her.

By the way, for everyone who grew up watching Bel-Air’s The Fresh Prince, this entire saga may sound somewhat familiar. You particularly remember an old episode in which Will and Carlton fool their butler Geoffrey by thinking that he has won the lottery. Assuming that he is a newly minted millionaire, Geoffrey immediately bursts into a song and unpleasantly announces that he will stop on the spot. Of course it became quite uncomfortable when he finally found out that he actually didn’t win anything.

