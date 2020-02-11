advertisement

When celebrities gathered and chatted at the after parties, a television presenter couldn’t believe she was talking to Adele – “because she’s so thin now”.

While not appearing on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning singer was just one of many prominent celebrities at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Academy Awards, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The 31-year-old artist Someone Like You has been relatively reluctant to work on her fourth album – but when she performed at the party, a Polish television host initially didn’t recognize her.

48-year-old Kinga Rusin uploaded a photo of herself and Adele and wrote: “At yesterday’s private party with Beyoncé and Jay Z I talked to Adele about … shoes (Adele in the photo, after she had probably lost 30 kg !). “

The television presenter added:

I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning … it started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels (she pushed me on the slippers she was wearing). Honestly, I didn’t recognize her because she is now thin like a comma!

We talked laughing until she said her name … the conversation with Adele was the ticket to a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!

Adele’s new music will be released this year, almost five years after the release of her last album, 25. It also comes to an end after the divorce of the singer from Simon Konecki (the father of her seven-year-old son Angelo) last year.

In an earlier Instagram post, Adele wrote: “For the first time in a decade, I’m ready to feel the world around me and take a look.”

Be nice to yourself, people, we are only human. Be slow, hang up the phone and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to really love yourself is it and I just realized that that’s more than enough. I will learn to love you very much someday. Thirty damned savages will be a drum-n-bass record that will annoy you.

There is currently no specific release date for Adele’s new album.

