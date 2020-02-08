advertisement

One of the categories is the Star Trek command training program, a new opportunity introduced by the organization this year.

Are you a member of the TV Academy looking to influence the next generation in the industry? Then the TV Academy Foundation has a chance for you.

It is time to select participants for the organization’s 2020 internship program, which offers students across the country 50 internship opportunities in more than 20 disciplines. The program is open to both students and doctoral students and offers an intensive insight into the television production process through an eight-week, paid internship in summer 2020.

Interested members of National Active, LA Active and the faculty can volunteer to assess applicants based on a user-friendly online experience where they can view and rate applications. Eligible members can register their interest here and indicate how many bodies they would like to assess. However, you must have work experience on any panel. In addition, some categories, including animation, choreography, cinematography, art direction / set decorating, costume design, editing, music and TV screenplay, require additional applicant information to be noted, whether portfolio, role model or role is relevant.

The categories involved include agency, animation, casting, choreography, cinematography, design categories: (Art Direction / Set Decorating, Costume Design), development categories: (animation, children’s program, films for television, scripted, unscripted television, virtual and augmented reality) , Directing, editing, interactive media, music, news categories: (radio news, entertainment news), physical production / company management, production categories: (advertising, documentary / non-fiction, live television, television films, production management), program planning and scheduling, public relations / public relations, sound , Writing categories: (comedy, drama).

Also included is the new Star Trek command training program, a 360-degree immersion in the production process of the Star Trek universe with the stated goal of promoting inclusion, access and opportunities. Two interns take part in a “Star Trek” series that offers the opportunity to participate in a program in Los Angeles in author’s rooms, cloakroom design, set production, animation and post-production. Thereafter, interns will be accepted into the Television Academy Foundation’s alumni program so that they can participate in programs and seek support from the Foundation.

The review period begins on Wednesday, February 19, and the judges have two weeks to submit their ballots. A maximum of 25 applications will be examined.

