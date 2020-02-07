advertisement

A Tutbury woman fears that the “vile” mess in her village will attract rats.

Jan Harrison says people throw “everyone” next to recycling bins and dumpsters at the Duke Street parking lot.

She and other members of the Tutbury Civic Society have been monitoring the situation for nine months.

The retiree said: “We are lucky to have the dumpsters, but people abuse them.

“I found two refrigerators there on Monday evening and the week before, there was a lot of garbage on the floor, including a suitcase.

“Many people do not have recycling facilities at home and rely on this bin, but it seems to be used by anyone and everyone too lazy to properly dispose of their waste.

“We don’t want people to give up on everyone and this is not a place where you can leave whatever you want.

“The mess is mean – someone said they saw rats there and I’m not surprised.

“People are not willing to drive four miles to Burton to get rid of it properly and it spoils it for everyone.

“It is the minority that is causing the majority a problem now and it is really not fair.”

Jan Harrison fulminates at the brothel

(Image: Jan Harrison)

Harrison, who has lived in the village for 40 years, worries that the mess will deter people from visiting and have an impact on her farmer’s market.

She said, “It is bad for the village, especially when we have a farmer’s market event coming up, because people from outside the city will be in disorder and it is very off-putting.

“It is really a shame because we try to keep the village clean and tidy, but some people are selfish.

“I contact the borough councilor every time I see this and Simon Gaskin is very on the ball, but it doesn’t matter how often the bins are emptied – the situation will always be the same.

“You can’t ignore it and you can’t blame the board – it’s the people who are the problem.

“If the bins are full, they should come back another time or go to Burton’s Point.”

“I don’t know what the solution is – probably just to get rid of it completely – but I also think that if we have video surveillance, there is time that could help.”

People leave garbage there even when the skips are full

(Image: Jan Harrison)

A spokesperson for the East Staffordshire Borough Council said: “The trash bins at the Duke Street parking lot recycling site are emptied every two weeks and Council would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that only certain materials should be disposed of. recycled on these sites.

“These materials are listed on our website and are clearly reported to the recycling bank.

“The Council community and civil law enforcement officers regularly monitor these bins and will soon visit the businesses to ensure that they have the appropriate waste disposal provisions.

“Companies wishing to dispose of commercial waste must ensure that their waste is disposed of at an approved site or that they have a commercial waste collection agreement with the Council or another approved waste transporter.”

