Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2: 30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

STORIES TOP

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE-REPORT

Klopp’s kids knock Everton out of the FA Cup

LIVERPOOL, England – A stunning attack by 18-year-old Curtis Jones gave a youthful Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Everton in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield on Sunday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-DRB

Milivojevic showed red after the judge consulted the VAR screen

LONDONR – Crystal Palace skipper Luke Milivojevic became the first player in an English match to be sent off as a result of a referee reviewing an incident on a field-side monitor during his 1-0 loss to Derby County in the round. third of the Armed Forces on Sunday.

Cricket-ENG-Test-ZAF

Sibley, Root put England in command of the second try

CAPE TOWN – Opener Dominic Sibley hit a career-low 85 wins after England seized control of the second try against South Africa at the close of the third day at Newlands on Sunday, destroying their hosts ahead of a fourth victory count. .

UPCOMING

SPORTS

Cricket-Test-AUS-NZL /

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – third try

Cricket – Australia – New Zealand – Third and final Test at Sydney Cricket Ground

6 Jan

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG / (PIX)

Cricket Cricket – South Africa vs. England – Second Test

South Africa hosts England in the second Test at Newlands in Cape Town

6 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts the 2020 Dakar Rally.

6 Jan

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

Saudi Arabia hosts Dakar Rally of 2020. From 5 to 17 Jan 2020 Saudi Arabia will host its first Dakar Rally known as “Dakar Rally 2020 – Saudi Arabia”.

6 Jan

SOCCER-ENGLAND /

The talking point in football from the third hall of the FA Cup

Talking point from the third round of the FA Cup

6 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-CAG / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Juventus v Cagliari

Juventus host Cagliari in a Serie A match

6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-SAM / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – AC Milan v Sampdoria

Zlatan first match for Milan, as they host Sampdoria in a Serie A match

6 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-TOR / REPORT

Football – Serie A – Italy – AS Roma – Turin

AS Roma host Turin in a Serie A match

5 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-get-MAD / (Pix)

Cucurella of Football-Getafe denies the rational abuse of Real Madrid’s Militao

Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied that he used racist language against Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Zinedine Zidane in La Liga.

5 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN /

Football – Spain – La Liga Weekend Talk Speaking of La Liga weekend action.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN / Supercup

Football – Spain – Formerly Spanish Super Cup

A preview of the Spanish Super Cup, taking place for the first time under a rebuilt format in Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Valencia will compete.

6 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are the hosts of the ATP Cup – a new team competition involving 24 countries in the Australian Open. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Dominic Thiem perform on the fourth day of the event.

6 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-Auckland /

Tennis – WTA International – ASB Classic

Round of an ASB Classic – a WTA International tournament in Auckland.

6 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International

Round one of Brisbane International. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

6 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN /

Tennis – WTA International – Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open – an international event.

6 Jan

