Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service since XX 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
STORIES TOP
Tennis-Nadal-ATPCUP
Spain’s Nadal secures return victory to decide Djokovic-led ATP Cup final against Serbia
SYDNEY – Rafael Nadal secured a return victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, pushing Spain to the inaugural event final to play the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic.
SOCCER-ENGLAND
Utd man behind Norwich, Southampton overwhelm Leicester
LONDONR – Manchester United were back in form with a 4-0 demolition of Norwich City bottom club but Chelsea retained their control of fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SUAREZ
Barca Suarez striker faces knee surgery
BARCELONA – Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has settled for a long spell on the sidelines after Spanish champions announced he would undergo surgery to treat a knee problem.
SPORTS
FOOTBALL-NFL-Playoffs /
NFL-Divisional Round NFL Playoff Games
The Kansas City Chiefs are the hosts of the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seataw Seahawks in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round games.
12 Jan
FOOTBALL-NFL / Goff
NFL-Rams ’Goff viewer talks to Reuters about the disappointing season
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team’s failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and its charity work to support those affected by the California tragedy.
12 Jan
GOLF-SONYOPEN /
Golf – PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii Final Round Final round coverage by Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.
12 Jan
MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)
Rally – Dakar Meeting
The seventh stage of the Dakar Rally is a 741km road from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.
12 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Aston Villa against Manchester City
Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League.
12 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WAT / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Watford
.
12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BSC /
Soccer – FA Super League for Women – Chelsea vs Bristol City
Chelsea title contenders take over Bristol City, and we will wrap up action from the entire FA Women’s League.
12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ATT / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Atalanta
Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match
11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-BCA / REPORT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Sampdoria v Brescia
Claudio Ranieri’s home, Sampdoria, BrescIa, in a Serie A match. We will include details of other afternoon matches.
12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPANJ – MAD-ATM / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Spanish Super Cup Final – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final at City Abdullah King City City in Jeddah.
12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE /
Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International
Round one of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament
12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
TENNIS-ADELAIDE /
Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International
Round one of Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.
12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
TENNIS-ATPCUP / (PIX) (TV)
Tennis – ATP Cup
Sydney ATP Cup Final.
12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
TENNIS-BRISBANE / (TV)
Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International
Brisbane International Final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.
12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
TENNIS-HOBART /
Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International
Players warm up for the Australian Open in the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania. January 12th is the second day of qualification.
12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT