Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service since XX 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET.

STORIES TOP

Tennis-Nadal-ATPCUP

Spain’s Nadal secures return victory to decide Djokovic-led ATP Cup final against Serbia

SYDNEY – Rafael Nadal secured a return victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, pushing Spain to the inaugural event final to play the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic.

SOCCER-ENGLAND

Utd man behind Norwich, Southampton overwhelm Leicester

LONDONR – Manchester United were back in form with a 4-0 demolition of Norwich City bottom club but Chelsea retained their control of fourth place in the Premier League with a 3-0 defeat to Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-SUAREZ

Barca Suarez striker faces knee surgery

BARCELONA – Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has settled for a long spell on the sidelines after Spanish champions announced he would undergo surgery to treat a knee problem.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-Playoffs /

NFL-Divisional Round NFL Playoff Games

The Kansas City Chiefs are the hosts of the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seataw Seahawks in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round games.

12 Jan

FOOTBALL-NFL / Goff

NFL-Rams ’Goff viewer talks to Reuters about the disappointing season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team’s failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and its charity work to support those affected by the California tragedy.

12 Jan

GOLF-SONYOPEN /

Golf – PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii Final Round Final round coverage by Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

12 Jan

MOTORI-RALLI-DAKAR / (PIX) (TV)

Rally – Dakar Meeting

The seventh stage of the Dakar Rally is a 741km road from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

12 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Aston Villa against Manchester City

Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League.

12 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WAT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – AFC Bournemouth v Watford

.

12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BSC /

Soccer – FA Super League for Women – Chelsea vs Bristol City

Chelsea title contenders take over Bristol City, and we will wrap up action from the entire FA Women’s League.

12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ATT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Atalanta

Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match

11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-BCA / REPORT

Football – Italy – Serie A – Sampdoria v Brescia

Claudio Ranieri’s home, Sampdoria, BrescIa, in a Serie A match. We will include details of other afternoon matches.

12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPANJ – MAD-ATM / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Spanish Super Cup Final – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final at City Abdullah King City City in Jeddah.

12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International

Round one of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament

12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International

Round one of Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – ATP Cup

Sydney ATP Cup Final.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE / (TV)

Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International

Brisbane International Final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-HOBART /

Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International

Players warm up for the Australian Open in the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania. January 12th is the second day of qualification.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

