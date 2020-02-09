advertisement

Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

STORIES TOP

SPORTS

advertisement

GOLF-Proam

Mickelson hits the best ‘number two’ bunker ever, one back at Pebble

Phil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker hit as the second best of his life, it’s worth paying attention.

ICHOCKEY-NHL Summary

NHL Roundup: The Bruins down the Coyotes for the 6th straight win

Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron had one goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance over the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday.

BASKETBALL-NBA Summary

NBA Roundup: Clippers with new Wolves stomp footage

The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves were a very difficult puzzle to solve on Saturday, taking 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to win an extraordinary 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and ended a match of 13 losers.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BOU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Sheffield United – AFC Bournemouth.

Feb 9 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LEC / REPORT

Football – Italy – Serie A – Napoli against Lecce

Napoli host Lecce in a Serie A match

Feb 9 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-CGN / REPORT (TV)

CAN T C KUNDRT BECAUSE OF STORMY DRESS – Soccer – Germany – Bundesliga – Borussia Moenchengladbach – FC Cologne

Borussia Moenchengladbach plays FC Cologne in a Bundesliga match.

Feb 9 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN – OSA-MAD / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Osasuna against Real Madrid

Osasuna is host to Real Madrid in La Liga

Feb 9 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Manchester City – West Ham United

Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Feb 9 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL / REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich plays RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Feb 9 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-LAZ / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Parma v Lazio

Parma was Lazio in a Serie A match.

Feb 9 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against AC Milan

Inter host Milan in Milan in Serie A match

Feb 9 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN – BET-FCB / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Spain – La Liga – Real Betis against Barcelona

Real Betis host FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Feb 9 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANC-PSG-LYO / REPORT (PIX)

Football – France – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Lyon

PSG play Lyon in the French League 1

Feb 9 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-COL-URY / REPORT (PIX)

Football – South American Olympic Qualifiers

The last round of the South American Olympic Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after this game or the subsequent match between Argentina and Brazil, depending on the results.

Feb 9 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-ARG-BRA / REPORT (PIX)

Football – South American Olympic Qualifiers

The last round of the South American Olympic Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after this game or the previous match between Colombia and Uruguay, depending on the results.

Feb 9 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND /

Football-Talking Points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.

Feb 10 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY /

Football – Italy – Serie A Weekend Talk

Talk point from the Series A weekend

Feb 10 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENIS

TENNIS-NEWYORK /

Tennis – ATP 250 – New York Open

Day one of the New York Open – an ATP 250 event.

February 10th

RACING MOTOR

MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES / INEOS (TV)

Motor racing – Mercedes F1 and Ineos to make joint announcement

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 CEO Toto Wolff and INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe hold a press conference in London on February 10, where they will make an announcement about the upcoming Formula One season.

Feb 10 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-Nations-FRA-ITA / (PIX)

Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – France – Italy

France faces Italy in the Six Nations

Feb 9 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

advertisement