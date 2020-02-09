Here are the best sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for the Reuters text service from 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar at Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
GOLF-Proam
Mickelson hits the best ‘number two’ bunker ever, one back at Pebble
Phil Mickelson has made a career out of a sublime short game, so when he describes a bunker hit as the second best of his life, it’s worth paying attention.
ICHOCKEY-NHL Summary
NHL Roundup: The Bruins down the Coyotes for the 6th straight win
Charlie Coyle scored twice, and Patrice Bergeron had one goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins continued their dominance over the visiting Arizona Coyotes with a 4-2 win Saturday.
BASKETBALL-NBA Summary
NBA Roundup: Clippers with new Wolves stomp footage
The new-look Minnesota Timberwolves were a very difficult puzzle to solve on Saturday, taking 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to win an extraordinary 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and ended a match of 13 losers.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-BOU / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Sheffield United – AFC Bournemouth.
Feb 9 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-LEC / REPORT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Napoli against Lecce
Napoli host Lecce in a Serie A match
Feb 9 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-CGN / REPORT (TV)
CAN T C KUNDRT BECAUSE OF STORMY DRESS – Soccer – Germany – Bundesliga – Borussia Moenchengladbach – FC Cologne
Borussia Moenchengladbach plays FC Cologne in a Bundesliga match.
Feb 9 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN – OSA-MAD / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Spain – La Liga – Osasuna against Real Madrid
Osasuna is host to Real Madrid in La Liga
Feb 9 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU / REPORT (PIX)
Football – England – Premier League – Manchester City – West Ham United
Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League.
Feb 9 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-RBL / REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Football – Germany – Bundesliga – Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich plays RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
Feb 9 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-PRM-LAZ / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Italy – Serie A – Parma v Lazio
Parma was Lazio in a Serie A match.
Feb 9 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against AC Milan
Inter host Milan in Milan in Serie A match
Feb 9 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN – BET-FCB / REPORT (PIX)
Football – Spain – La Liga – Real Betis against Barcelona
Real Betis host FC Barcelona in La Liga.
Feb 9 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANC-PSG-LYO / REPORT (PIX)
Football – France – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Lyon
PSG play Lyon in the French League 1
Feb 9 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-COL-URY / REPORT (PIX)
Football – South American Olympic Qualifiers
The last round of the South American Olympic Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after this game or the subsequent match between Argentina and Brazil, depending on the results.
Feb 9 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-OLYMPICS-SOUTHAMERICA-ARG-BRA / REPORT (PIX)
Football – South American Olympic Qualifiers
The last round of the South American Olympic Qualifiers from Bucaramanga, Colombia. We will write a story about the teams that qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after this game or the previous match between Colombia and Uruguay, depending on the results.
Feb 9 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND /
Football-Talking Points from the Premier League weekend
Five talking points from the Premier League weekend.
Feb 10 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY /
Football – Italy – Serie A Weekend Talk
Talk point from the Series A weekend
Feb 10 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
TENIS
TENNIS-NEWYORK /
Tennis – ATP 250 – New York Open
Day one of the New York Open – an ATP 250 event.
February 10th
RACING MOTOR
MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES / INEOS (TV)
Motor racing – Mercedes F1 and Ineos to make joint announcement
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 CEO Toto Wolff and INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe hold a press conference in London on February 10, where they will make an announcement about the upcoming Formula One season.
Feb 10 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-Nations-FRA-ITA / (PIX)
Rugby Union – Six Nations Championship – France – Italy
France faces Italy in the Six Nations
Feb 9 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT