Rafael Nadal secured a return victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, pushing Spain to the final of the inaugural event to play the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic.
Regaining Andreescu to miss the Australian Open
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian youngster said.
Pliskova surpasses Osaka, to meet the Keys in the Brisbane final
Defending champion Karolina Pliskova escaped a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys drew an escape of her own in the other semifinal at Brisbane International on Saturday.
NFL-Divisional Round NFL Playoff Games
The Kansas City Chiefs are the hosts of the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seataw Seahawks in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round games.
12 Jan
NFL-Rams ’Goff viewer talks to Reuters about the disappointing season
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team’s failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and its charity work to support those affected by the California tragedy.
12 Jan
Golf – European Tour – South Africa Open
The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Golf – PGA Tour: Sony Open in the latest round in Hawaii
The final round cover by Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.
12 Jan
Soccer – England – Premier League – Chelsea v Burnley.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Football – England – Premier League – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Football – England – Premier League – Leicester City – Southampton.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Football – England – Premier League – Manchester United – Norwich City
Manchester United face Norwich City in the Premier League.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Football – England – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur play Liverpool in the Premier League.
11 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
Football – England – Premier League – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.
11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Cagliari against AC Milan
Failed to visit Milan at Cagliari in a Serie A match
11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Atalanta
Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match
11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
Football – Italy – Serie A – Lazio against Napoli
Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match
11 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
Football – Spanish Super Cup Final – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid – conferences and training for player news
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make their final preparations for the Spanish Super Cup final
11 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT
Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International
Round one of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament
12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International
Round one of Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.
12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
Tennis – ATP Cup
Sydney ATP Cup Final.
12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT
Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International
Brisbane International Final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.
12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International
Players warm up for the Australian Open in the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania. January 12th is the second day of qualification.
12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT