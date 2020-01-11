advertisement

Rafael Nadal secured a return victory against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney on Saturday, pushing Spain to the final of the inaugural event to play the Serbian team led by Novak Djokovic.

US-TENNIS-AUSOPEN-Andreescu

Regaining Andreescu to miss the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open later this month as she continues to recover from a knee injury, the Canadian youngster said.

US-TENNIS-BRISBANE

Pliskova surpasses Osaka, to meet the Keys in the Brisbane final

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova escaped a match point before prevailing in an epic slugfest with Naomi Osaka, while Madison Keys drew an escape of her own in the other semifinal at Brisbane International on Saturday.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-Playoffs /

NFL-Divisional Round NFL Playoff Games

The Kansas City Chiefs are the hosts of the Houston Texans, while the Green Bay Packers are at home against the Seataw Seahawks in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round games.

12 Jan

FOOTBALL-NFL / Goff

NFL-Rams ’Goff viewer talks to Reuters about the disappointing season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff speaks to Reuters about his team’s failure to make the playoffs one season after they made the Super Bowl and its charity work to support those affected by the California tragedy.

12 Jan

GOLF EUROPEAN / (PIX)

Golf – European Tour – South Africa Open

The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-SONYOPEN /

Golf – PGA Tour: Sony Open in the latest round in Hawaii

The final round cover by Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

12 Jan

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR / REPORT (PIX)

Soccer – England – Premier League – Chelsea v Burnley.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-BRH / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SOU / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Leicester City – Southampton.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-NOR / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Manchester United – Norwich City

Manchester United face Norwich City in the Premier League.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur play Liverpool in the Premier League.

11 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-RI / REPORT (PIX)

Football – England – Premier League – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United.

11 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-CAG-MIL / REPORT

Football – Italy – Serie A – Cagliari against AC Milan

Failed to visit Milan at Cagliari in a Serie A match

11 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ATT / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Inter Milan against Atalanta

Inter Milan host Atlanta in a Serie A match

11 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-NAP / REPORT (PIX)

Football – Italy – Serie A – Lazio against Napoli

Lazio host Napoli in a Serie A match

11 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPANJ – MAD-ATM / PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Football – Spanish Super Cup Final – Real Madrid – Atletico Madrid – conferences and training for player news

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make their final preparations for the Spanish Super Cup final

11 Jan 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – WTA Premier – Adelaide International

Round one of Adelaide International – a WTA Premier tournament

12 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE /

Tennis – ATP 250 – Adelaide International

Round one of Adelaide International – an ATP 250 tournament.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP / (PIX) (TV)

Tennis – ATP Cup

Sydney ATP Cup Final.

12 Jan 01:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE / (TV)

Tennis – WTA Premier – Brisbane International

Brisbane International Final. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena.

12 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-HOBART /

Tennis – WTA International – Hobart International

Players warm up for the Australian Open in the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Center in Tasmania. January 12th is the second day of qualification.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

