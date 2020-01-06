advertisement

Tusla, the state child and family agency, has sent thousands of child welfare reports back to senders, with instructions that are resubmitted through an online portal.

Health Service Executive (HSE) employees have raised concerns about the practice, as many healthcare workers do not have Internet access at work.

Tusla’s service manager, Linda Creamer, announced on May 16 an interdepartmental meeting that the use of the portal was “low”. It was launched almost two years ago in January 2018.

“Only half of the mandate reports go through the portal. The reports that were not created on the portal are sent back with a request to be re-submitted via the portal, ”Creamer said of the meeting.

“It was made clear that all child protection reports will be processed immediately, but welfare reports will be returned,” the minutes said.

The interdepartmental group was set up to monitor the progress of Children First’s legislation and the protocol was made available to the Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act.

Suspected abuse

Children First came into force in December 2017 and instructs Tusla to report concerns. Child protection referrals deal with suspected child abuse, and child protection referrals result from suspected neglect, such as when a child comes to school without a coat or lunch.

The transfers would include reports of additional alleged abuse of children already known to Tusla and children who were first referred to the agency.

Health care officials and the Department of Education criticized Tusla’s policy of sending written remittances back to the reporter.

Marion Martin, HSE director for Children First, said: “According to their understanding, only 20 percent of HSE employees in the region have Internet access and some employees are not familiar with computers.”

It was “possibly not feasible” for health workers to make all referrals online and written reports returned by Tusla “not send out a very positive message,” she said at the meeting.

Schools have been identified as another low-use area of ​​the portal, according to the protocol. Ms. Creamer said at the meeting that there may be access problems or additional training on how to use the new system.

In a statement, a Tusla spokeswoman said it was not “in writing that transfers would be returned for the wellbeing of the post office”, but that the agency had “actively promoted” the use of the portal.

Increase compliance

If all recommendations are received, they will be reviewed and any reports that require immediate response will be processed immediately, the spokeswoman said. The move to the online portal was to improve compliance with data protection laws and collect better statistics, she said.

Moira Leydon, deputy general secretary of the Irish Association of Secondary School Teachers, said Tusla’s “bureaucratic response” to sending remittances back had “sent a terrible message to schools.” The requirement to submit transfers online is not widely known to teachers.

“This can only increase the cynicism that schools have toward Tusla,” she said. The union official asked what happened to the child while the transfer was being sent back and forth between Tusla and the school.

A remittance review was also discussed at the May meeting, which identified problems such as inadequate one-line transfers of social assistance to Tusla.

Of 14,177 reports sent to Tusla in the last quarter of 2018, social workers found that more than a tenth (1,935) had failed to reach the referral threshold. Of these, 27 percent came from the education sector and 22 percent from HSE employees.

