Completion of the PBA Land project that will house an Autograph Marriott Collection and a Courtyard by the Marriott Hotel at 5th Avenue S.W. will provide another boost to Calgary’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Calgary

A year ago, my column offering forecasts of a positive 2019 for this city published a ranking of the proposed Plus-15 crossing from Penn West Plaza to Gulf Canada Square. It is well built and looks great.

A number of other successes made it a better year than some had anticipated, though job cuts certainly made it a difficult year for many.

A more welcome announcement followed rumors that Calgary was making an effort to host the World Petroleum Congress. We did and at a meeting in Helsinki we were given the event that should bring about 5500 delegates to Calgary in 2023.

It will be a big boost to our hospitality industry, which was strengthened this year with the opening of a Marriott Residence Inn already occupied at the former Alberta Boot factory site at the corner of 5th Street and 10th Avenue S.W. which added another 390 suites downtown.

PBA Land Hotels have also begun construction along 5th Avenue S.W. in its two towers that will hold an Autograph Collection by Marriott and a Courtyard by Marriott.

Hospitality / tourism is so important to the economy of this city, and many were disappointed by our refusal of an attempt to host a Winter Olympics. Perhaps it was the wrong time, though nothing stops us from making future game requests. But a government cash flow would certainly be a worthwhile benefit.

I worry about heritage sites in 1988. The ski jumping towers are closed, and I wonder about the future of that park that now boasts a chain of fires over bobsled rides, and what does the future hold for the Saddledome and Olympic Oval?

There has been a lot of activity in the construction industry, though. The new Calgary Cancer Center took a while to reach ground level, but today the $ 1.3 billion facility is really taking shape, as the food on the PCL Construction website will attest.

Others I mentioned last December that are still in progress include the 50-acre Greenwich Village of Melcor, which is also under construction. People in the Northwest are waiting for the opening of a new farmers market. And the University District is starting to look even better than the show performances it produced. It was a great marketing idea to build landscaping terraces at the corner of Shaganappi Trail and 32rd Avenue N.W. in the early stages of development, showing the kind of first class community that prospective residents and retailers can expect.

In East Village, the four-story M2 building was recently completed; another new building showing the area’s tremendous progress as a downtown development. When the RioCan retail center is completed, the district will become the mixed-use area that has been planned for such a long time.

The next phase for CMLC – under the new leadership of Kate Thompson – will include plans to expand the Stampede grounds, new arena and targeted improvements to the Stephen Avenue Walk. But I was surprised to see the East Village developer have land for sale around the Calgary Film Center, landing in the southeastern section of the city near Big Rock beer.

The disappointment came with my hope of seeing redevelopment work at three Calgary Co-op sites, which still seem to have stalled in the city hall. And in addition to the new CIBC bank on the former Cheesecake cafe site, little progress can be seen in the Northland Village center, besides more parking work.

I opened last year’s column with a desire for more accessible developments for people with disabilities, and I’m happy to report that consideration has been made for many. But many still need to be refurbished as even people with crutches have difficulty, never mind those with pedestrians or wheelchairs.

A notable example is Vercova’s new planned Center for Disability Services and Research at 32nd Avenue N.W. A New Year’s wish is for the necessary funds to be collected soon so that construction can begin.

And finally, an annual reminder to look after the York Hotel facade that was promised a new life – before wishing you all a healthy and happy 2020.

David Parker appears regularly in the Herald. Read his columns online at calgaryherald.com/business. He can be reached at 403-830-4622 or by email at info@davidparker.ca.

