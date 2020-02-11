advertisement

It seems a little strange to think about it, but there was a time when Tom Hanks did low stakes comedies like ‘The Money Pit’, ‘Dragnet’ and ‘Turner & Hooch’.

In the heady days of 1989, before his two consecutive Oscar wins for “ Forrest Gump ” and “ Philadelphia ”, Hanks starred in the action comedy that saw him partnered with a French mastiff to investigate a murder. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Henry Winkler (yes, Fonz) before finally falling to Roger Spottiswoode, the guy who made hits like ’48 hours’. and stop! Or my mom will shoot! .

Anyway, “ Turner & Hooch ” was a big deal for Touchstone and had paid a million dollar then unknown for the script, and was quite impatient even to try a spin-off of the TV series with Thomas F. Wilson, better known as Biff Tannen from ‘Back to the Future’. Anyway, this pilot hasn’t gone anywhere, but now with the dawn of streaming services, it’s time to pair up a soft-spoken cop with a French mastiff again.

THR reports that Disney + orders a restart of the film’s television series, with Josh Peck playing the role made famous by Tom Hanks. It is not yet known whether the dog named Hooch will be a French mastiff like the original, but the basic principle is the same. The buttoned-up Marshal Scott Scott Turner finds himself in partnership with a dog, discovers that he needs this partner, etc.

‘Turner & Hooch’ is the last semi-recognizable film of the 80s and 90s to get a reboot of the TV series on Disney +. In 1993, “The Sandlot” also had to restart a television series, and “High School Musical” also obtained a spin-off from the television series. No release date has been set for “ Turner & Hooch ”, but in a way it means that under 30 years of age, most people’s entry into the film comes from a recurring joke. of “ Scrubs ”.

Listen, Disney producers, if you are reading this and looking for more things to restart, we have four words for you – Flight of the Navigator ‘.

