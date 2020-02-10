advertisement

Disney + has officially awarded its “Turner & Hooch” series, which now features “Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck, a 12-episode series order.

The series is based on the film of the same name from 1989 with Tom Hanks.

The project, which was developed by Matt Nix, the creator of “Burn Notice”, and 20th Century Fox TV, for which Nix has an overall contract, was launched in December. It will be a TV adaptation of the original buddy cop film from the 1980s.

Peck will play Hanks’ original role of U.S. Marshal Scott Turner.

Here’s the official Disney + protocol: “When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshall inherits a big, stubborn dog, he quickly realizes that the pet he didn’t want could be the partner he needs.”

After “Drake & Josh”, Peck can be seen in “Locating Silver Lake” alongside Finn Wittrock, in the Netflix comedy “Take The 10” alongside Andy Samberg, Fred Armisen and Tony Revolori and in Dan Fogelman’s “Danny Collins” with Al Pacino , Annette Bening and Jennifer Garner. He was also seen as the son of John Stamos in Fox’s “grandfather”.

The former Nickelodeon star has only increased his popularity and relevance to popular culture since his time as the awkward and gentler brother of Drake Bell in “Drake & Josh”. He is currently hosting his own podcast “Curious with Josh Peck”. and has a huge presence on social media.

Nix writes and produces together with Josh Levy (“Bones”), who acts as a co-executive producer.

