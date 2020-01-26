advertisement

Sharri Markson, Sky News presenter, says: “There is no greater culprit than Turnbull when it comes to quitting politics and complaining about what the current government has to do.”

Ms. Markson said that when Malcolm Turnbull was prime minister, he “supported coal” and said that “measures against climate change should not pose any risks to jobs or the economy”.

“Malcolm Turnbull has informed us of the need to move away from coal, continue to use renewable energy and lead the world when it comes to tackling climate change,” she said.

“But now he’s transformed himself as a climate change crusader, arguing the opposite of everything he stood for as prime minister.

“If you watch the astonishing scale of Turnbull’s hypocrisy and setbacks, you can understand why Australians regret politicians and have trouble trusting their statements.”

Picture: News Corp Australia

