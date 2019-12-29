advertisement

If you’ve never worked on a car before, it’s perfectly understandable to think that you have to be a mechanic to replace your vehicle’s headlights. Everything under the hood is packed so tight that it can be difficult to tell what is what. However, we can assure you that just about everyone is or can upgrade old yellow halogen lamps to beautiful bluish white LED lamps as you see on all luxury cars. If you can replace a light bulb in your home, you can replace the light bulbs in your car – it only takes a few extra minutes because you work in a tight space. Amazon has a one-day sale of HIKARI LED headlight conversion kits of all sizes, with prices starting at just $ 22.20. Use the Amazon tool on the product page to determine the size of lamps you need for your car, then simply search YouTube for a video on how to change the headlights of your specific car model. You will be surprised how easy it is.

You should know this on the Amazon page:

Your best choice, the best vaule LED headlight that you can get on the market.

Max light output: 9600lm. + 220% brighter than standard lamps. Spotless jet pattern.

Incredible reliability. Passed 300 ℉ -7 day high temperature test. [Normal operating temperature: 150 ℉]

Adjustable bar. Special design required by Dodge Ram, Ford, Chevy, GMC, Honda etc. Mini fans. Compatible with most OEM headlights.

The Amazon filter system may not be 100% accurate or up-to-date. If you are not sure which lamp size your vehicle needs, look for “look up car light”.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

advertisement