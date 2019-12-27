advertisement

House plants, you could say, have their moment in the sun.

Check out Instagram or Interiors magazines and you’ll see monsteras, aloe vera and figs with violin leaves everywhere.

Plant expert Maria Colletti, a plant workshop teacher in New York, said houseplants are a nice addition to your decor, but they also have an important function.

“Plants make us happy. When we look at green and something alive, we get a good feeling, ”said the author of home decor, a book about the creative use of houseplants.

“Living things stimulate our brains and calm us down at the same time. And plants clean our air. They help us live well by providing us with better oxygen to breathe. “

The important things first

With so many houseplants available, it can be difficult to know where to start.

A simple first step, according to Ms. Colletti, is to think about the place where you want to place the plant.

“How bright is it and where does the sun come in? In Australia, of course, the summer sun can be pretty strong. So, for example, if you are thinking of putting the plant on a windowsill, choose plants that can handle it, ”she said.

“Think about what you like visually. Do you like huge trees in your living room? Or do you prefer the prickly shape of a cactus. “

Ms. Colletti also suggested thinking about what kind of plant parents you would likely be.

For example, are you the type who runs home from work to check your plants, or are you happy to corner them and ignore them apart from occasionally giving them water?

“Some plants are very maintenance-intensive, while others require less attention,” she said. “The role you are willing to play is as important as your environment.”

Exquisite selection

If you were a beginner, Ms. Colletti recommended Sansevieria – also known as the snake plant and mother-in-law – as a “permanent, immortal” choice.

“My dog ​​chewed on one of mine and the plant went on,” she said. “They are very tolerant of poor lighting conditions and accept filtered or fluorescent light. You should also let the soil dry out between waterings. “

Another easy-care choice is the Monstera deliciosa (or the Swiss cheese plant), which thrives in a warm climate without direct sunlight.

It also doesn’t like too much water and the leaves only need to be wiped occasionally with a damp cloth to make them shiny and free of insects.

If you crave a leaf fig, don’t let its bad reputation put you off. Ms. Colletti said they could actually be easy to maintain.

“You have to find the right place for it like a good light source,” she said. “You will drop a leaf when the water has evaporated above its threshold. If the sun is shining all day, a violin sheet needs to be soaked until the water flows completely through the bottom of the pot. “

show time

Once you’ve selected your plant, enjoy the way you view it.

While Ms. Colletti loves to combine outstanding houseplants with stylish, complementary pots, she also likes to use “moody planters” such as vintage tins and ceramic animals.

Another idea is to use plant stands from the middle of the century. She said that when you worked with a plant such as an aloe vera or a large rubber plant, they became “instant decor.”

She also suggested creating “Living Decor Displays” by placing plants next to favorite items such as books or vacation memories to “create a story that you watch every day”.

“Just have fun with it,” she said. “It’s about being surrounded by something that will trigger happiness.”

Useful tips

Here is some advice from Ms. Colletti on how to keep houseplants alive:

• Check your plants every day to see if they are doing well.

• Determine the threshold irrigation needs of your system. Can it take a few days without water or two weeks? If the pot of a plant is too dry, it gives a signal, e.g. B. a brown leaf.

• Check regularly for errors. If your plant looks a bit wilted, a beetle such as B. a flour beetle, a spider mite or a fungus mosquito, affect the health of the plant.

• Consider your pets. Some plants, such as the Swiss cheese plant and aloe vera, are toxic to dogs and cats.

