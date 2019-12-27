advertisement

You get a quick ticket sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, but B.C. the government would prefer unless you call it a photo radar.

Before our era there are now 15 crossover cameras deployed to produce fast tickets as well as red light violations, and 20 more cameras in high-impact locations will be activated for speeding by spring 2020. The program began last summer, mainly in Metro Vancouver but 24-hour speed-activated cameras are now in operation in Vernon, Kelowna, Kamloops, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Surrey, Pitt Meadows, Victoria, Duncan, Courtenay and Nanaimo.

Five additional locations are scheduled to go live for speed enforcement on January 6, the public safety ministry confirmed to Black Press. They include one at 96 Ave. and 132 Street in Surrey, and four other locations in Vancouver. Signs are placed to alert drivers when the intersection is equipped with red light cameras, and when they are activated for speed application as well.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth would not say how far the speed limit has been set for cameras to issue tickets, but he indicated last summer that he was aiming for the most dangerous offenders. The ministry says it has no plans to exceed the 35 high-risk intersections “at this time”.

BC Public Safety Min @mikefarnworthbc I’m not going to say what speed #photoradar tickets will trigger from #Bcleg #bcpoli junction cameras pic.twitter.com/zyEjGXVtyW

– Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) May 8, 2019

The ministry has released its first statistics on speed cameras that were initially activated. It shows that from July to September, five cameras issued 2,370 speeding tickets, with the highest recorded speed being 174 km / h in an 80 km / h zone. More data will be posted in early 2020.

There are a total of 140 crossover cameras operating around B.C., most are still set to operate only for red light violations. They issued 23,883 tickets in the same three-month period.

The use of speed cameras is part of a wider effort by the NDP government and the B.C. curb rising accident rates and reclaim costs that have driven ICBC to huge deficits. Other measures include capital on minor injury payments, a court of dispute to keep smaller actions out of court and an adjustment of ICBC levels to shift risk to individual drivers.

