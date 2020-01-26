advertisement

ANKARA, Turkey – Turkish rescue teams worked against the clock in freezing temperatures and pulled more survivors out of collapsed buildings on Sunday after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the east of the country.

The authorities said the death toll had risen to at least 35.

Turkish television showed 35-year-old Ayse Yildiz and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra, who were pulled from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the city of Elazig. They were trapped 28 hours after the Friday night earthquake.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake also injured over 1,600 people, but 45 survivors have so far been torn from the rubble alive, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday at a press conference in Istanbul.

Rescue workers search for people who were buried under the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig (eastern Turkey) on January 25, 2020. (IHH / Humanitarian Relief Foundation via AP)

When night temperatures dropped to 23 degrees Celsius, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced people and distributed 17,000 hot meals.

Rescue teams focused on the Mustafa Pasa district and the nearby town of Sivrice, which is the closest to the epicenter of the quake.

Almost 680 aftershocks shook the region as more than 3,500 rescue experts climbed through destroyed buildings around the clock to reach survivors. A magnitude 4.3 quake hit the neighboring province of Malatya on Sunday morning, the Turkish Presidency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said.

The agency said 76 buildings were destroyed and more than 1,000 damaged in the quake. Unmanned aerial drones were used to monitor damaged neighborhoods and coordinate rescue operations.

Erdogan said that every effort was made to improve the conditions and promised to accommodate displaced people as soon as possible.

“Turkey has started to heal the wounds of this great disaster in unity, togetherness and coming together,” he said.

Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu promised financial aid to the victims of the quake.

The president visited the disaster zone on Saturday to inspect the rescue operation, meet with injured people in the hospital and attend the mother and son funeral.

Erdogan also condemned a so-called “smear campaign” on social media by questioning the Turkish government’s preparations for earthquakes. A public prosecutor in Ankara has launched an investigation into Friday’s social media contributions to the quake.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on two main fault lines.

People gather in a sports hall to spend the night after an earthquake that destroyed their homes on January 25, 2020 in Elazig, eastern Turkey. (Ugur Can / DHA via AP)

There were numerous support actions for the victims of the quake all over Turkey. Some soccer clubs announced that they would donate their weekend game earnings while fans of the Fenerbahce soccer club threw scarves and hats on the pitch during a game in Istanbul and shouted “Cold Elazig, Fenerbahce is with you!”

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday that 104 people would be treated in hospital after the quake, 34 of them in intensive care, but not in critical condition.

The victims of the quake took in refugees in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. The authorities warned people against returning to unsafe houses.

A prison in Adiyaman, 70 miles southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated due to damage and more than 800 prisoners transferred to nearby prisons.

The main quake on Friday occurred at 8:55 p.m. in the city, 350 miles east of Ankara. It is not the first time that Elazig has experienced a fatal quake. In 2010, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people there.

The worst earthquake in Turkey in decades occurred in 1999 when two strong earthquakes occurred in northwestern Turkey, which killed around 18,000 people.

By Andrew Wilks

