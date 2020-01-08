advertisement

CAIRO – The planned arrival of Turkish military advisers to Libya should strengthen the internationally recognized government, but may not be enough to reverse the course of a conflict in which eastern-based forces have a high hand with foreign support.

Turkey’s decision to send technical advisers and experts responded to a request by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s (GNA) National Accord Government, which Ankara backs against allied forces with veteran commander Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey has already provided drones and armored vehicles for the defense of the capital, Tripoli, which quickly helped stop the offensive launched by Haftar forces nine months ago.

advertisement

But Turkish support has often been overwhelmed by air power from the United Arab Emirates in support of the self-proclaimed Haftar National Army (LNA), and by a technological and frontline advantage provided by Russian military contractors since September, officials say , diplomats and analysts.

“The GNA’s decision to seek military support from Turkey follows a dangerous escalation in the conflict by Haftar and his supporters, including the behavior of Russian mercenaries,” GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said in a statement to Reuters.

On Monday, the LNA advanced to Sirte, a strategic city in the center of Libya’s Mediterranean coast, and fighting has increased around Tripoli in recent weeks.

This has increased pressure on GNA forces, which two sources close to those forces said were fighting against missile systems being used to bring down drones and laser-guided missiles thought to have been introduced by Russian contractors.

The GNA’s drone fleet has also been depleted by attacks on airports and air bases in Tripoli and the town of Misrata, northwest of Sirte.

Turkish officials have indicated that any deployment will not involve troops but that Turkey has been thinking of sending Syrian rebels. A source at the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army said some fighters had already been registered as guards.

“What this will bring about above all is a rebalancing of forces,” said Arnaud Delalande, an independent defense adviser and Libyan expert. “In particular it can bring air defense, which can be blocking systems, but also coordinating troops on the ground.”

RUSSIA AND TURKEY COOPERATION

The maneuver in Libya by Russia and Turkey, whose presidents meet in Turkey on Wednesday, has overshadowed European efforts to revive a U.N.-led peace process.

Although Turkey and Russia have generally been on opposite sides in the civil war in Syria, they have recently strengthened economic and military ties. They now co-operate in north-east Syria, where they mount joint patrols, and Ankara bought Russian missile defense systems last year, despite opposition in Washington.

Ankara and Moscow want to defend their strategic interests in Libya, where they lost lucrative contracts in 2011 following a NATO-backed uprising, and in the wider Mediterranean region to the east.

The two countries are unlikely to clash directly, with Ankara seeking moves to negotiate offshore gas drilling rights after signing military and maritime agreements with the GNA in November.

“In Libya, Ankara’s latest game will not help Tripoli win the conflict, which is not realistic. It is to create a stalemate and political negotiations that maintain its demarcation agreement,” said Sinan Ulgen, a former diplomat. a Turk who heads the Istanbul-based Istanbul Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters: “Turkey is in close contact with Russia to prevent conflict. This will continue.”

Russia may be seeing a long-term goal of having a naval base in eastern Libya, said Jalel Harchaoui, a research fellow at the Klingendael Institute in The Hague.

“Russia has been presented with a golden opportunity to make its presence in Eastern Libya more entrenched,” he said.

Ankara and Moscow are filling a gap left by US secession in Libya under President Donald Trump and there are divisions between European states over Libya.

“I think the Europeans are completely left out in the cold here,” Harchaoui said. “They’re trying.”

(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Jonathan Spicer in Istanbul; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

advertisement