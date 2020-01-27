advertisement

Turkish emergency teams pierced the rubble and searched for the last two missing earthquake victims trapped under a collapsed building after a violent tremor in eastern Turkey.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that broke out on Friday evening killed at least 39 people and injured more than 1,600 others, the authorities said. At least 45 survivors were dragged out of the rubble alive.

Rescue workers worked in a collapsed building in the city of Elazig, trying to reach a missing 75-year-old woman and another while relatives patiently waiting nearby, NTV reported. It was not immediately clear whether the two missing survived.

The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the collapsed structure overnight, increasing the death toll to 39 in the quake, NTV reported.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others. The survivors had to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. The authorities warned people against returning to unsafe houses.

When night temperatures dropped to -5 degrees Celsius, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced people and distributed hot meals.

At the weekend, the rescuers took the 35-year-old Ayse Yildiz and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra out of the rubble of another overturned apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.

A rescued couple was reunited with a Syrian student who had helped dig them up with his hands.

“He is our hero and angel,” said a weeping Dudane Aydin about Mahmud al Osman.

Her husband Zulkuf said the student went to extraordinary lengths to get her out, especially when his wife’s leg was crushed by debris. With other workers who held the student by his legs, he reached out to the woman and freed her.

The Turkish Presidency for Emergency and Disaster Protection announced that almost 4,000 workers and 22 dogs had been involved in the search and rescue operation since Friday.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on two main fault lines.

The quake on Friday struck the city at 8:55 p.m., which is located 565 km east of Ankara. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

It is not the first time that Elazig has experienced a deadly quake – in 2010, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake killed 51 people there.

The worst earthquake in Turkey in decades occurred in 1999 when two strong earthquakes occurred in northwestern Turkey, which killed around 18,000 people.

