advertisement

ANKARA, Turkey – On January 27, Turkish emergency teams recovered the bodies of the last two missing earthquake victims from the ruins of a collapsed building and increased the death toll to 41 from tremors in eastern Turkey.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake that broke out on late January 24 injured more than 1,600 people, authorities said. At least 45 survivors were pulled from the rubble.

advertisement

Rescue teams bored through the rubble of the eastern city of Elazig on January 27, trying to reach a missing 75-year-old woman and another while relatives were waiting nearby. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of the Turkish Civil Protection Agency, later announced that their bodies had been recovered from the rubble.

The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the same collapsed structure overnight.

Dozens of rescue workers were shown on television, gathering in a circle near the rubble to pray for the victims before the search and rescue mission was officially canceled.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others. The survivors had to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. The authorities warned people against returning to unsafe houses.

The quake occurred on January 24 at 8:55 p.m. in the city, which is located 565 kilometers east of Ankara. Almost 950 aftershocks followed – 21 of them with a magnitude of 4 or higher.

When the night temperatures dropped to minus 5 degrees Celsius, the rescue teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced people and distributed hot meals.

According to Soylu, the authorities built insulated container houses for up to 1,000 families that were made homeless by the quake. Construction work for around 2,000 permanent homes is scheduled to begin in April, the Turkish Minister for Urbanization said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 86 people injured by the quake stayed in hospital on January 27, 18 of them in intensive care.

At the weekend, the rescuers took the 35-year-old Ayse Yildiz and her 2-year-old daughter Yusra out of the rubble of another overturned apartment building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours.

Another couple that survived was reunited with a Syrian student who had helped dig them up.

“He is our hero and angel,” said a weeping Dudane Aydin about Mahmud al Osman.

Her husband Zulkuf said the student went to extraordinary lengths to get her out, especially when his wife’s leg was crushed by debris. With other workers who held the student by his legs, he reached out to the woman and freed her.

The Turkish Presidency for Emergency and Disaster Protection announced that almost 4,000 workers and 22 dogs were involved in the search and rescue operation.

Earthquakes are common in Turkey, which lies on two main fault lines.

The city of Elazig had previously been hit by deadly quakes. In 2010, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people there.

The worst earthquake in Turkey in decades occurred in 1999 when two strong earthquakes shook northwest Turkey and around 18,000 people died.

By Suzan Fraser

advertisement