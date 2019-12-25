advertisement

ANKARA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on a surprise visit Wednesday for talks with his Tunisian counterpart, his office said, in the first visit by a head of state since the Tunisian presidential election in the fall.

The visit comes as Turkey has stepped up efforts to strike a deal with nations in the Mediterranean, where Ankara was at odds with Greece over resources on the divided island of Cyprus.

Last month, Turkey signed a maritime delimitation agreement with the internationally recognized government of Libya, an action that angered Greece. Athens says the deal violates international law, but Ankara says it aims to protect its rights in the region and is in full compliance with maritime laws.

advertisement

In a statement, Erdogan’s office said he was accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his intelligence chief. He did not provide further details on the content or purpose of the talks.

The visit is the first by a head of state in Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October, following the parliamentary elections in Tunisia.

As part of expanded co-operation with Tunisia’s neighbor, Libya, Ankara also signed a military co-operation agreement with the Tripoli-based Fayez al-Serraj-based National Accord Government (GNA).

Erdogan has said that Turkey could deploy troops in support of the GNA, which has been fighting a months-long attack by Khalifa Haftar forces in the east of the country.

On Tuesday, Presidency Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey may have to draft a bill to send troops to Libya, adding that parliament is currently working on it. Ankara’s possible deployment in Libya has also alarmed Russia, which said it was very concerned by such a prospect.

Turkey has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations arms embargo, according to a U.N. report. seen by Reuters last month.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

advertisement