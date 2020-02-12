advertisement

ANKARA – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his army would strike Syrian forces by air or land anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was injured after the Syrian government struggled to regain control of rebel northwestern Idlib province.

Thousands of civilians, meanwhile, were heading north toward the Turkish-Syrian border, many trampling through the snow at freezing temperatures to escape air strikes and artillery barracks from Russian-backed government forces.

Erdogan said Turkey was determined to push Syrian troops beyond Turkish observation posts in Idlib by the end of this month and that Ankara would not allow insurgents in Idlib to give them an excuse to attack.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, accused Turkey of canceling agreements with Russia to neutralize militants in Idlib and said attacks on Syrian and Russian forces there were continuing.

Iranian-backed Syrian troops and militias have advanced to Idlib in a campaign to destroy the last bastion of insurgents fighting for the last nine years to oust President Bashar al-Assad.

An extensive campaign of air strikes and artillery shelling was underway along the M4 highway, which connects Latakia on the Mediterranean coast with the junction town of Saraqeb south of Idlib, a humanitarian source said Wednesday.

The offensive has killed hundreds of thousands of people, in the biggest wave of conflict displacement, leaving them desperate for shelter amid the harsh weather conditions.

Many villages along the M5 motorway, running south from the city of Aleppo, were now deserted, the source said.

Turkey, which is allied with several rebel groups against Assad, counter-attacked Tuesday after 13 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian shelling in Idlib in the past 10 days.

“If there is the slightest injury to our soldiers at the observation sites or other sites, I am stating here that we will strike regime forces everywhere from today, regardless of Idlib borders or Sochi agreement lines,” he said. Erdogan, referring to a ceasefire agreement for 2018.

“We will do this in any way necessary, by air or land, without hesitation,” he told members of his AK Party in Ankara.

Turkey has deployed 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of an agreement with Russia and Iran to create what they called a de-escalation zone.

This month, Ankara – which has the second largest army in NATO – has deployed about 5,000 troops and motor vehicles across the Idlib border, including tanks, armored personnel carriers and radar equipment to bolster its positions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow remained committed to its deal with Ankara in Syria, but that Russia considered militant attacks on Idlib unacceptable.

“The Turkish side has undertaken to ensure that terrorist groups in Idlib are neutralized,” he told reporters. “These groups are carrying out attacks by Idlib on Syrian forces and are also taking aggressive action against our military facilities.”

OILS OF DISTRIBUTION

Turkish military casualties have sparked some of the most serious confrontations between Ankara and Damascus in the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and made millions of refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians in Turkey.

Ankara says it cannot handle another wave of refugees.

In the last five days, about 52,000 people have fled to the border, mainly from the towns of Atarib and Darat Izza west of Aleppo, said Selim Tosun, media adviser to the Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) in Syria.

In total, the number of displaced people since the fighting intensified in November was about 870,000, he said. About 400 concrete block dwellings and 2,300 tents were set up for the displaced, 70% of whom are children, he said.

Speaking from the border area in northwest Syria, Tosun said traffic was blocked for several kilometers. Cold weather, lack of health facilities and the risk of epidemics were all threatening to those on the move.

“They are tired of war. They want at least prosperity and peace. They want the attacks to stop,” he said.

US regional spokesman in Syria David Swanson said people were fleeing at night by trucks or on foot to try to avoid the attacks.

“People are heading north not knowing where to find shelter. Some are seeking refuge in host communities, in camps, makeshift shelters, abandoned buildings, schools, mosques and some are out in the cold and others are in their vehicles after fleeing and stranded there. They wake up every morning not knowing which direction to go, “he told Reuters about Turkey.

Many were also gathering in the town of Idlib, already host to tens of thousands of previously displaced people.

American INCIDENT

Damascus and Moscow say the attacks are targeting strict Islamist militants who control Idlib. Turkey says they are hitting civilians.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan agreed in a call that the parties would continue contacts on Syria, the Kremlin said. Erdogan said he discussed with Putin the issue of Turkish casualties.

US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey met with Erdogan’s aide Ibrahim Kalin in Ankara, and both sides said diplomatic efforts had to be stepped up to stop the tide of displaced people, the Anadolu news agency said.

Turkish artillery has supported the rebels as they fight to be held in Idlib areas. Russia has field officers advising the Syrians on the campaign, as well as some ground forces, and Russian warplanes have carried out numerous air strikes.

Separately, the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said its troops opened fire Wednesday at a checkpoint in northeast Syria after they were put under small arms fire, an incident that underscored the multilateral nature of conflict. (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen in Istanbul, Emma Farge in Geneva, Tom Balmforth and Andrey Kuzmin in Moscow, Suleiman Khalidi in Aman; Writing by Jonathan Spicer and Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans and Angus MacSwan)

