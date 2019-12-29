advertisement

MOGADISHU – A Turkish military cargo plane landed Sunday in the capital, Somalia, to evacuate seriously injured people in a devastating bomb in the city the day before that killed at least 90 people including two Turkish nationals.

The aircraft also brought medical staff and emergency supplies, according to a tweet from the Turkish embassy, ​​adding that these had been transferred to a Turkish-run hospital in Mogadishu.

Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye told state media that 10 badly injured Somalis would be evacuated to Turkey. He added that Turkey had sent 24 doctors to treat those injured who would not be evacuated.

Since a famine in Somalia in 2011, Turkey has been a major provider of aid to the country as Ankara seeks to strengthen its influence in the strategic Horn of Africa in competition with Gulf rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saturday’s blast, at a busy checkpoint during the rush hour in Mogadishu, was the deadliest in war-torn Somalia in more than two years .. No one immediately claimed responsibility, though the mayor blamed linked Islamist group with al-Qaeda al Shabaab.

The dead included many students from a university in the city, authorities said.

A Reuters witness at Mogadishu Airport saw 10 Somalis injured and the bodies of two dead Turks loaded onto the plane.

The bombing was the 20th explosion of 2019 vehicle-made explosives in Somalia and the year is ending with more deaths from such attacks than 2018, according to the Hiraal Institute, a Mogadishu-based security think tank.

Grief-stricken families organized funerals and burials for their loved ones on Sunday, enduring the anxiety of identifying fuel corpses and body fragments at the blast site and hospitals around the city.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar, Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by William Maclean)

