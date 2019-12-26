advertisement

As Turkey continues its invasion of Syria, Kurdish lawmakers within Turkey continue to face serious persecution.

According to reports, Kurdish lawmakers in Diyarbakır (Amed) who wished to make a statement opposing the occupation of the West (Northeast Syria) were surrounded by hundreds of shielded policemen and allowed to leave only after they agreed to stop reporting them.

While worrisome, the enrichment largely continues Turkey’s extremely aggressive and discriminatory attitude towards Kurds, whom the country worries may break away or join the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant and political group that the United States and Turkey consider it a terrorist organization.

advertisement

Since 1984, the PKK has been involved in an armed conflict with the Turkish state.

Earlier, the Edrogen regime has arrested more than a dozen Kurdish lawmakers within Turkey, with much of the attention focused on Diyarbakir.

Following the 2014 local elections, for example, Gültan Kışanak and the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) Fırat Anlı were elected joint mayors of Diyarbakir.

The two were arrested by Turkish authorities “on charges backed” for being a member of the (PKK).

A few days later, the Turkish government appointed an unelected trustee of the state as chairman.

In November, public prosecutors sought a 230-year sentence for Kışanak.

In the 2019 municipal elections, Adnan Selçuk Mızraklı was elected mayor of Diyarbakir.

In August 2019 he was fired and charged with supporting terrorism.

Adnan and three other co-mayors of the district from the pro-Kurdish Democratic Party (HDP) party were also arrested through a police raid on their respective homes this morning, Cumhuriyet reported.

Outside Turkey itself, the stance has been even more aggressive, with recent videos of the nation’s invasion of the West allegedly showing militias killing a Kurdish lawmaker.

Outside of attacks on politicians, there are now allegations that chemical weapons have been used by Turkey, placing the country on war crimes territory.

Turkey has denied any use of chemical weapons in a statement issued on Thursday. The country has claimed that Kurds are immersing their children in deadly chemicals to make them look bad.

“We get information that terrorist organizations, after using chemical weapons on themselves, will lay the blame on our armed forces and try to create a perception,” said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

advertisement