ISTANBUL – Turkey said it plans to produce up to 175,000 vehicles a year under its domestic electric car project, set to be unveiled by President Tayip Erdogan on Friday, attracting investments of 22 billion lire ($ 3.7 billion). for 13 years.

The project to produce a fully-grown home car has been a long-standing goal of Erdogan and his ruling AK Party as a demonstration of the economic power of the emerging big market.

Prior to the unveiling, the consortium that produced the prototype released a video of the vehicle wrapped in black fabric moving across the highway and over a bridge.

Turkey is already a major exporter in Europe of locally made cars from firms such as Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault, Toyota and Hyundai.

The new project, launched in October, will receive state support, such as lowering taxes, and establishing a production facility at the Bursa automobile center in northwest Turkey, according to a presidential ruling in the country’s Official Gazette.

The five models will be produced by a workforce of more than 4,000, the statement said, adding that the government had guaranteed to buy 30,000 of the vehicles by 2035.

Erdogan first unveiled plans in November 2017 https://fr.reuters.com/article/bankingfinancial-SP/idUKL8N1N851Z to launch a fully-manufactured car in Turkey by 2021. He is expected to drive the prototype over a suspension bridge at a ceremony on Friday in the northwestern district of Gebze.

The consortium, dubbed the Turkey Vehicle Initiative Group (TOGG), was set up in mid-2018 by five industry groups: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell mobile operator and Zorlu Holding, parent of TV manufacturer Vestel .

TOGG’s CEO is the former chief executive of Bosch Gurcan Karakas, and its chief operating officer is Sergio Rocha, the former chief executive of General Motors Korea. He said he would begin production in 2022 with sports cars in the compact car segment.

In October, Volkswagen said it delayed a final decision on whether to build a car factory in Turkey amid international criticism of a Turkish military operation in October. ($ 1 = 5.9339 free) (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Aditya Soni and Jonathan Spicer)

