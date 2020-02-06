advertisement

ANKARA – Turkey expects Russia to stop attacks by the Syrian government in the northwestern region of Idlib, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that Ankara should work with Moscow to resolve problems in the region.

Defense by Syrian forces killed eight Turkish personnel Monday, sparking a retaliation. The escalation disrupted a fragile co-operation between Ankara and Moscow, which support opposing sides in the conflict, raising concerns about future co-operation.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to withdraw Syrian forces to Idlib if they did not withdraw from the region by the end of the month to thwart an attack he said had displaced close to 1 million people.

advertisement

In televised comments to reporters in Baku, Cavusoglu said a Russian delegation would come to Turkey to discuss Idlib, adding that Erdogan could hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin after those talks if necessary.

“Our expectation from the guards of the regime (Syria) and Russia in particular here is to stop the regime immediately. We are discussing these issues with Russia, with whom we have worked so far, “Cavusoglu said.

“We conveyed our determination to our Russian counterparts,” he said, adding that Ankara was determined to curb “humanitarian drama” in Idlib.

Violence in Idlib, the last major rebel-held stronghold in the country’s nearly nine-year war, has accelerated in recent months despite several cease-fire efforts, including by January, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The United Nations says 520,000 people have been displaced since early December and the number could rise.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Thursday that Russian and Turkish “military specialists” were killed by militants who staged more than 1,000 attacks on Idlib in late January, adding that Moscow would continue to co-ordinate with Ankara and Tehran.

Erdogan has said that Moscow, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Ankara, which backs rebels trying to get rid of it, should resolve the conflict “without anger”. Erdogan and Putin agreed to improve coordination of their countries’ actions in Syria during a phone call earlier this week. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

advertisement